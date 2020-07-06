ONE Championship and Microsoft partner to further accelerate and reinvent the digital fan experience

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), and Microsoft Corp. (Microsoft) today announced a strategic partnership to harness the Microsoft cloud, including Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, to transform digital fan experiences and enhance collaboration for employees. Microsoft is now ONE's preferred cloud and data services provider, powering its digital transformation and accelerating innovation across all touchpoints.

As ONE accelerates its digital journey, the company will leverage the power of the cloud and data to build new capabilities and deliver cutting-edge digital experiences for its millions of fans around the world.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: "I am thrilled to announce that ONE Championship has officially partnered with Microsoft to deliver fans the absolute best in data-driven digital experiences. ONE Championship is a global leader in live sports, and through the Microsoft cloud, we can accelerate our capabilities and digital presence."

Jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP and president, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing & Operations, stated: "Demand for digital experiences has never been higher and our partnership with ONE Championship – a leader in sports entertainment with the largest and most rapidly growing millennial fan base – will enable them to deliver on this opportunity in innovative new ways and enhance the services they provide for supporters, athletes and employees. We're looking forward to working with ONE to help accelerate its digital transformation for the benefit of millions of sports fans around the world."

In addition, to provide fans with a one-stop source of digital content, ONE has also partnered with Microsoft to bring its exclusive content stacks to the Microsoft News ecosystem, which reaches more than 500 million people in 180 countries every month through personalized news feeds on MSN, Bing and Microsoft Edge, as well as through dozens of global syndication partners.

ONE and Microsoft will also leverage the Global Sports Innovation Centre (GSIC), a collaborative initiative between private, public and academic partners powered by Microsoft, to support innovation in the sports industry around the world.

