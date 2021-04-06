ONE Championship Announces #StopAsianHate x #WeAreONE Campaign

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Championship™ (ONE), Asia's largest global sports media property, today announced its #StopAsianHate x #WeAreONE campaign, a series of initiatives to raise money and awareness for the "Stop Asian Hate" movement and GoFundMe's "Support The AAPI Community Fund."

"It is truly heartbreaking for me to see the Asian-American community suffering from hatred, violence, and discrimination," said Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship. "We strive to be an active ally in this cause, standing against racism towards Asians and all people. With our global audience and platform in America with the 'ONE on TNT' event series, we are well-positioned to bring communities together for this important cause."



The campaign aims to combat the recent surge in hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, and all at-risk communities in the United States, with a US$1.5 million investment to the following:

1) ONE Championship will launch a 12-month video campaign on broadcast TV to over 150 countries around the world to educate and raise awareness. The first video PSA, which has already been released across ONE's global social and digital channels, will air during the broadcast of "ONE on TNT I" on April 7 in the U.S.

[Watch the video PSA here]

2) Evolve University, the world's largest online university for martial arts, will offer a free 12-month subscription to 1,000 families in the U.S. affected by hate crimes or discrimination. Anyone impacted can be eligible for a subscription by emailing a video of your story to [email protected].

3) ONE will produce a series of limited-edition merchandise over the next 12 months with 100% of the proceeds going to the AAPI Community Fund. The first shirt in this collection, the Stop Asian Hate Tee, pays tribute to victims of violent anti-Asian attacks.

4) ONE will launch a martial arts self-defense program in major metropolitan cities in the U.S. More details will be announced later this month.

5) Chatri will make a personal cash donation of US$100,000 to the Stop Asian Hate cause.

For more updates on ONE Championship, please visit www.onefc.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @ONEChampionship and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ONEChampionship

About ONE Championship™

ONE Championship (ONE) is the largest global sports media property in Asian history. Headquartered in Singapore, ONE is the world's largest martial arts organization, hosting bouts across all styles of martial arts such as mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and more. ONE hosts the biggest sports entertainment events across Asia, featuring some of the world's best martial artists and World Champions on the largest global media broadcast in Asia. In addition to its digital platforms, ONE Championship broadcasts across 150+ countries with some of the largest global free-to-air and digital broadcasters, including Star Sports, Tencent, TV5, Astro, ClaroSports, Startimes, Fox Sports, Thairath TV, Turner Sports, Skynet, Mediacorp, Great Sports, Mediaset Italia, ProSiebenSat.1, Dubai Sports, and more.

Media Contact:

Tammy Chan

Director of PR & Communications

(e): [email protected]

(m): +601 9326 2473

Matt Connolly

VP of Content Marketing, Social Media & PR

(e): [email protected]

Rick Jennings

Step 3 for ONE

(c): 310.428.8575

(e): [email protected]

SOURCE ONE Championship