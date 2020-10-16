One Day Online Course: Family Office & Wealth Management, November 30th, 2020: Explore the Best Strategies for Preserving Family Wealth

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Family Office & Wealth Management Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical family office training for family office representatives, family members and wealth managers explores the best strategies for preserving family wealth and managing a modern family office.



You will have a chance to explore the family governance mechanisms, intergenerational wealth transfer, managing complexities of international wealth mobility and succession planning. You will also learn about the operational settings and asset allocation, cost and risk management, tax advisory and philanthropy.



Conducted by a family office expert with many years of providing services for high net worth clients worldwide, this course focuses on the latest market trends and effective wealth preservation strategies.



What will you learn

Have an in-depth practical understanding of the structure of a family office and effective family office management approaches

Learn about family governance mechanisms

Explore how to structure wealth and manage intergenerational wealth transfer

Manage family office from choosing an advisor, to cost and reputation management as well as asset allocation strategies

Explore different services provided by family office and how to arrange them

Understand the latest changes in the wealth management sector

Main topics covered during this training

Structuring of family office and governance mechanisms

Developing the family mission and values

Dealing with complex family structures

Understanding change over the life cycle of family businesses and succession planning

Mobility of wealth & the family business

Intergenerational wealth transfer

Services provided by a family office

Selecting advisors and cost management

Asset allocation mechanics and optimisation

Investments of passion

Tax management and advisory

Performance measurement and reward systems

Wealth structuring and fiduciary services

Financial planning

Philanthropy

Reputation management

Valuation of the family business

Current challenges and the changing role of the family office

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

What is a Family Office?

Evolution of the Family Office concept

History and origins

Typical objectives and structures

Overview of different operating models: single-family office, boutique multi-family office, financial services multi-family office and wealth manager

Current issues and challenges

The future - the changing role of the family office

Managing the Family office

The make or buy decision

Considerations when establishing a Family Office

Multiple family office vs private bank

Selecting advisors

Managing advisor networks - coordination and collaboration

The role of technology

Cost management

Risk management - wealth preservation and protection

Asset protection

Dealing with investments of passion

Behavioural and emotional aspects to investment decision making

Family Governance and dynamics

The Family Constitution - formal or informal?

Structure and governance mechanisms

Performance Measurement and reward systems

How motivated are family members?

Dealing with complex family structures

Conflict Management

Succession Planning

Transition management

Grooming the next generation(s)

Educating and training future family leaders

Intergenerational or multi-generational planning?

Distribution or growth?

An overview of the services of a Family Office

Investment strategy and asset allocation

Implementation and monitoring the portfolio management process

Access to alternative assets - special considerations for Family Offices

Tax management and advisory

Cash flow management and budgeting

Wealth structuring and fiduciary services

Multigenerational wealth transfer and succession planning

Financial planning and advisory

Philanthropy

Family Dispute Resolution

Residence and citizenship planning

Managing the Family Businesses

Legal support

Reputation management

Bookkeeping

Concierge

Luxury Assets

Understanding Asset Allocation

Essential elements

The investment management process

The risks and rewards of Asset Allocation

The process

Types of asset allocation: strategic and tactical

Integrated

Phases and cycles

Mechanics of Asset Allocation

The theoretical backdrop

Risk and return

Diversification, correlation and risk

Asset and Portfolio Risk

Optimisation

Rebalancing and reallocation

Relationship with other investment disciplines

Portfolio Construction

Alpha generation

Valuation of the family business

Entry

Expansion

Exit

Mergers and acquisition

Marriage

Trends in the Family Office industry

Developing new sources of knowledge

The globalization of the high net worth family

Specialization with multiple providers or one-stop shop

Networking groups

