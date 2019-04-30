One Eight Oh PR opens Denver location

DENVER, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Eight Oh PR, a full-service public relations and strategic communications agency, recently opened a location in Denver to service its west coast clients.

Celebrating its 7-year anniversary, the move marks significant growth for the agency, which has its original office in Sarasota, Fla. One Eight Oh PR now assists clients in five states, including Florida, Georgia, Illinois, California and Colorado. The firm specializes in consulting for strategic communication services, including public relations strategy, press writing and social media management, for commercial and residential real estate clients, health care agencies, manufacturing firms and governmental agencies.

"Our team is thrilled to open a Denver location to help serve our west coast and Colorado clients," said Candice Brown-McElyea, owner and president of One Eight Oh PR. "We feel extremely fortunate to have been able to grow our team and our client base over the years, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers in a field that we love and are very passionate about. In order for anyone's public relations efforts to truly count, it takes the right mix of content, relationships and strategy to impact the bottom line. That is what we do, and our team takes pride in demonstrating to our clients how effective PR can positively impact your business if done right."

The team at One Eight Oh PR has close to 45 years of combined public relations and communications experience. Several team members have prior experience in television news and print journalism. Since 2012, the agency of seasoned PR professionals has handled public relations and social media marketing for a diverse group of clients, as well as sales training, messaging and media coaching.

The firm is a member of the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce and the South Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce.

