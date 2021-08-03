ONE Entertainment exec Brent Johnson signs on to executive produce documentary "Code Red: Youth of the Nation" alongside Bailee Madison & Jordi Vilasuso

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNM USA announces the involvement of Brent Johnson and ONE Entertainment in the upcoming documentary, Code Red: Youth of the Nation , a documentary challenging the complacency on many fronts that has led to the continued school shootings in the United States.

Johnson joins celebrity Executive Producer Bailee Madison & Jordi Vilasuso and celebrity cast members Sarah Hyland , Milo Manheim , Monique Coleman , and Cassandra Scerbo . Johnson shares the group's collective goal of creating national awareness and action to prevent future school shootings and unnecessary school violence.

Code Red: Youth of the Nation centers around the 2018 massacre that unfolded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida – using first hand testimonies from students, teachers, law enforcement, SWAT Commanders, and the FBI to convey how the situation developed and what failures allowed it to happen.

The purpose of the documentary is not to relive the event, rather to create a national conversation that sparks meaningful change.

On average, a gun is fired on US school grounds twice per week, according to The Guardian .

"These are not just 'what if' scenarios that parents have to think about. It's a real threat. My son Kingston just turned one and not long from now he'll be going to elementary school. It scares me and my wife Michelle that we don't know how to protect him from these atrocities. That's why this documentary is so important to me because I think it can set-off a series of actions that will change the reality of this situation," said Brent Johnson.

Through interviews with psychologists, education experts, and law enforcement, Code Red advocates for tangible changes such as active shooter training for teachers, the introduction of trauma kits in all classrooms, better systems for identifying threats on social media, and more.

With the upcoming trial of Nikolas Cruz (the shooter responsible for the massacre) in September 2021, Code Red's timeliness pushes the narrative that it's not enough to just punish school shooters after the fact. We must work to eliminate any possibility that it'll happen again.

You can learn more about the documentary and watch the trailer for Code Red: Youth of the Nation here: https://coderedyotn.org/documentary/

