ONE Entertainment Group To Sponsor Golf Beef 5 Cinco De Mayo Golf Tournament

Golf Beef is a trash talking, golf romp that is fun for all golf levels and a sensational social event with a degree of social distance.– making Golf Beef one of the leaders in this new generation of golf events.

Golf Beef 4 featured the likes of Snoop Dogg, Katt Williams, Cedrick the Entertainer, Jim Brown, among others – and generated so much intrigue that Comedy Central's Hood Adjacent with James Davis covered the event .

Golf Beef 5 is set to host an impressive list of celebrities to include: Hip Hop Legends Too Short and Snoop Dogg, Hall of Fame Baseball Player David Justice, NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton, NBA Star Matt Barnes, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performer Coolio, Actor and Rap Superstar Sticky Fingaz, Pablo Alsina of Channel 11 News, Comedy Legends DL Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer, and many more.

ONE Entertainment Group is a Los Angeles based multinational entertainment firm specializing in live event activations, global entertainment distribution, and coordinating multinational transactions.

"Golf Beef has something really unique to offer the golf world. It changed the way I look at celebrity golf events completely. More than anything, it feels like a comedy show wrapped into a round of golf. It's really something we've never seen before," said Brent Johnson, CEO & Founder of ONE Entertainment Group.

Golf Beef 5 will take place at an undisclosed luxury country club in Moorpark, CA on May 5, 2021 – Cinco De Mayo.

If you want to watch your favorite celebs settle the beef on the golf course, for just $40 you can watch the beef unfold… if you can figure where the Golf Beef 5 is being held.

Look for more exciting events from ONE Entertainment very soon.

Ryan Cowdrey

505-333-9117

[email protected]

SOURCE VNM USA

Related Links

vnmusa.com

