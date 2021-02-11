ONE Entertainment to Acquire VNM USA to Add New Era Digital Marketing Services

"VNM USA has an uncanny ability to spot new forms of marketing before they take off. I first came across their work last year at CES 2020, when I witnessed their Inevitable/Human campaign transform the rear side windows of Ubers into digital displays and take over the Las Vegas Strip," said Brent Johnson, CEO & Founder of ONE Entertainment Group. "By acquiring VNM USA, we'll be able to better meet the needs of our clients by providing cutting edge marketing services to a wider array of clients and to expand the offering to existing clients. Ryan and his team have a proven ability to create campaigns that excite companies like Starbucks, BMW, and Providence St. Joseph Health. I'm thrilled to bring them on board to expand the capability of the company with dynamic individuals that are relentlessly in the pursuit of excellence and innovation in marketing technique and execution.

ONE Entertainment has built a multinational brand around its entertainment offerings ranging from global distribution to live event activations to coordinating multinational transactions. ONE Entertainment had created activations for the likes of Floyd Mayweather, partnered with The Jim Henson Company, and done numerous projects for Universal Music Group, Endemol and Warner Elektra Atlantic (WEA), and many more.

VNM USA was founded in 2013 by QuHarrison Terry and Ryan Cowdrey in Madison, Wisconsin.

"We obsess over finding that one insight or nugget of research that indicates a trend in our client's market. Whether it's a market potential datapoint or emerging consumer behavior, we center many of our campaigns around insights that allow our clients to capture the value of emerging trends," said Ryan Cowdrey, Partner at VNM USA. "ONE Entertainment shares many of the same values as VNM USA, which makes me confident about integrating our process with ONE Entertainment's impressive pipeline of talent."

Ryan Cowdrey

505-333-9117

[email protected]

SOURCE VNM USA

Related Links

vnmusa.com

