One Equity Partners to Make Strategic Investment in Infobip, a Global "Communications Platform as a Service" Leader

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Equity Partners ("OEP") announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to make a major strategic investment in Infobip (or "the Company"), a global cloud communications platform for the world's largest enterprises. This is the first outside capital raised by Infobip's visionary founders, achieving a unicorn valuation with one of the largest European software Series A rounds in recent years. In OEP, Infobip also gains a highly experienced strategic partner to help build its presence in the North American market and accelerate its growth through strategic acquisitions.

Headquartered in Vodnjan-Dignano, Croatia, Infobip is a software company that enables businesses to build richer and more connected customer experiences across all stages of their customer journey at scale. The Communication Platform as a Service ("CPaaS") partner of choice for the world's largest cloud -based enterprise platforms, Infobip was recently voted best A2P SMS provider for the fourth year running by mobile operators and enterprises in ROCCO's annual Messaging Vendor Benchmarking Report. The Company generated €602 million in 2019 revenue, having achieved a compounded annual growth rate of 48% for the last decade.

Infobip has the broadest reach of any global CPaaS provider, with operations in over 60 locations worldwide and more than 600 direct connections with mobile network operators ("MNOs"). It has unmatched product depth, adding a robust Software as a Service ("SaaS") layer this year to create superior interactions between businesses and their customers. Infobip works in partnership with MNOs, and recently proved itself as a Trusted Partner in The Global System for Mobile Communications Association's ("GSMA") Identity Revenue Initiative, increasing MNO revenues using digital identity technology.

"OEP is excited to partner with Infobip's co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić. Together, we have a shared vision to further accelerate Infobip's pre-IPO growth in North America and globally by executing a series of identified strategic acquisitions," said Chip Schorr, Senior Managing Director at OEP. "We have been deeply impressed with this team, and believe it has built a world class, SaaS-enabled communication platform, powering richer customer interactions for leading global enterprises, while also optimizing performance for its MNO partners."

"OEP has deep experience driving transformative growth in the businesses in which it invests, and we're thrilled to partner with this unique team as we expand Infobip," said Silvio Kutic, CEO of Infobip. "We believe that conversational user interfaces are transforming the way we interact with digital services, and this will forever change the way we interact with the world around us. We're headed towards a new era – which we call 'interaction 4.0' – replacing the need to browse the web or download an app with conversational interaction as the heart of communication. We plan on being at the forefront of this era, and this investment from OEP will help to get us there."

One Equity Partners has a long and proven track record of partnering with founders and shareholders of high-quality, high-growth global telecom and enterprise software businesses, where OEP applies its expertise to transformational acquisitions and organic growth investments for step-change expansions in technology capability, geographic reach, and market share.

Citi and Morrison Foerster advised Infobip, while Latham & Watkins and KPMG advised OEP.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected customer experiences across all stages of the customer journey at scale, with easy and contextualized interactions over customers' preferred channels. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication security and contact center solutions help clients and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications, grow their business and increase loyalty– all in a fast, secure and reliable way.

With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 60+ offices on six continents offering natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 190+ countries connected directly to over 600 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

About One Equity Partners

OEP is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 180 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, and Frankfurt. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

