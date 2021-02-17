One Family Property Announces Disposition Of Investment Portfolio

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OFP Real Estate, LLC (a/k/a One Family Property) ("OFP") announces the disposition of a net-leased portfolio in which both the Buyer and Seller were bound by confidentiality agreements. The investment assets were located in a major metropolitan area within the Mid-Atlantic region.

"Our intention is never to sell, but the offer was too compelling," said Aaron Baum, Managing Principal. "We are not at liberty to discuss what we sold or for how much, but I will share that the profit was in excess of seven figures, but less than eight."