One Family Property Releases Acquisition Activity Update

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OFP Real Estate, LLC (a/k/a One Family Property) ("OFP") announced today that is has acquired approximately $18,000,000 of Net Lease real estate investments around the country thus far in 2020. With a robust pipeline of over $40,000,000 in acquisitions for the remainder of the year, One Family Property is committed to providing their investors, partners, and clients with unparalleled real estate opportunities. One Family Property was founded in early 2020 by Aaron Baum and Jason Fisher.

The OFP acquisition pipeline includes net leased opportunities to a variety of credit back retailers and other tenant-users.

About One Family Property:

OFP Real Estate, LLC (a/k/a One Family Property) ("OFP") is a real estate investment firm based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan which commenced business in early 2020. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition of properties leased to industry-leading retail tenants.

In 2020 the company has already acquired approximately $18,000,000 of net leased investments. The company looks to acquire over $150,000,000 of net lease investments over the next 24 - 36 months.

Prior to forming OFP, Jason Fisher was a partner at Honigman LLP, where he focused his legal career on the acquisition, financing, development and operations of net-leased retail, manufactured home communities, and multi-family apartments.

Aaron Baum previously served as a real estate investments sales broker at Marcus & Millichap where he practiced from 2013-2019. In 2019 he went on to form SAB Capital, a real estate investment sales brokerage firm based out of New York City.

