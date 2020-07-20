ONE Gas Declares Quarterly Dividend

TULSA, Okla., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today declared a quarterly dividend of 54 cents per share of common stock, payable Sept. 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 14, 2020.

ONE Gas announced previously that it expects the quarterly dividend to be 54 cents per share in 2020, or $2.16 per share on an annualized basis, with annual dividend growth of 6% to 8% between 2019 and 2024 and a target dividend payout ratio of 55% to 65% of net income, all subject to its board of directors' approval.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

ONE Gas, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information, visit the website at www.onegas.com .

Analyst Contact: Brandon Lohse

918-947-7472

Media Contact: Leah Harper

918-947-7123

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.onegas.com

