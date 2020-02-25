ONE Gas Sets Record Date for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 9 a.m. Central Daylight Time. The meeting will also be audio webcast on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com.

The record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of the meeting and to vote is March 23, 2020.

What: ONE Gas, Inc. 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders When: Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 9 a.m. CDT Where: First Place Tower, 15 E. Fifth Street, Tulsa, Okla. How: Log on to the webcast at www.onegas.com/investors and select Events and Presentations

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

ONE Gas, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information, visit the website at www.onegas.com .

Analyst Contact: Brandon Lohse

918-947-7472



Media Contact: Leah Harper

918-947-7123

