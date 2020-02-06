One Giant Leap Deserved Another

Designed with next-level technology in mind and inspired by observing astronauts weightlessly walking on the moon, ØriginalGrand Ultra is the latest product in the disruptive line of Cole Haan men's footwear, and the next great leap forward in comfort. With two silhouettes, a Wingtip Oxford and Plain Toe Oxford, the ØriginalGrand Ultra incorporates enhanced cushioning, delivers instant fit, superior energy-return and an ultra-lightweight construction that all adds up to out-of-the-box all-day wear-ability.

"Our weight on the moon is just 16.5% of what it is on earth. You could jump six times higher. You could hop off of a building and land softly. With this inspiration in mind, we knew we were delivering not just an evolution of one of our iconic dress shoes – but a Space Oxford built for the boardroom of the future," said David Maddocks, Chief Marketing Officer & GM Business Development at Cole Haan.

Both the ØriginalGrand Ultra Wingtip Oxford and ØriginalGrand Ultra Plain Toe Oxford were developed with Cole Haan's Grand 36Ø Design & Engineering System. A high-volume dual-density GRANDFØAM footbed provides a soft initial feel, followed by plenty of energy return on each step the wearer takes. Additionally, an internal stretch bootie wraps his foot in a cozy, sock-like feel, while padding at the shoe's tongue and heel conform for great fit and no break-in required. Every component from the upper design to the foam density is optimized to reduce weight, so he can go further than ever.

"In our design process, we stayed true to the icon that pioneered what modern dress footwear has become, while from the inside out truly revolutionized this seminal style for today," adds Cole Haan's Chief Creative Officer, Scott Patt.

The ØriginalGrand Ultra collection is available on ColeHaan.com, US retail locations and select international Cole Haan stores on February 6, 2020. Both the Wingtip Oxford and Plain Toe Oxford are priced at $180, and available in extended sizes and widths.

About Cole Haan

Cole Haan is turning nearly a century of iconic footwear inside out. The name—synonymous with timeless style and detailed craftsmanship since 1928—has become a beacon of big thinking, channeling their storied heritage into inventive engineering of the future. By integrating purposeful technology into both modern and classic designs, the global lifestyle brand has further dedicated itself to enabling their extraordinary customers to look the part and feel the part, while pushing the limits on what shoes (and beyond) can do. The company calls New York City and Greenland, New Hampshire home, but you can find Cole Haan everywhere. Visit ColeHaan.com and follow @ColeHaan .

