One in Five Americans Who Have Been Infected With the Virus Said to Have Long COVID

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Since the beginning of the pandemic, the critical effort of researchers is to understand how coronavirus damages the body.

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and development is still focused on trying to help understand the acute infection 9itself and the effects of long COVID as well. As debilitating as it can be to contract COVID, many people are just as concerned about experiencing long COVID symptoms. In fact, according to the CDC, nearly one in five Americans who have been infected with the virus still have long COVID. An article on Yahoo.com discussed the treatments for Long COVID, saying: "Long COVID is still a mysterious condition following COVID infection that spans more than 100 different symptoms. This is what makes it so challenging to diagnose and treat. Some of the more common symptoms include: Brain fog, extreme fatigue, racing heart, ringing in the ears, profound weakness, intestinal upset like diarrhea and difficulty breathing, among others, Dr. William Li, MD, doctor, researcher and founder of Angiogenesis Foundation, says. A range of physical and mental symptoms are common with COVID-19 infection, and can occur during or in some cases shortly after the infection. But when these symptoms persist generally longer than three months this is called long COVID, Dr. Erica Johnson, MD, chair of the infectious disease board at the American Board of Internal Medicine, explains. Again, a wide range of symptoms occur with long COVID, but common symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, alterations in sleep, and difficulty concentrating." Active companies in the markets this week include Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCQB: OCEL), REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX), Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM), AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV), Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC).

The article continued: "Long COVID doesn't develop at the same time for each individual, which makes it harder to determine when it will pass. Initially, long COVID symptoms were thought to arise a month after fully recovering from the acute infection. However, now we are also seeing patients who never fully recover from their infection and experience their symptoms worsening over time, Dr. Li explains. The tail end of long COVID is still unknown. We are seeing it gradually dissipate for some patients after about a year. However, there are some patients who have had long COVID since 2020 who are still carrying on with their symptoms, Dr. Li adds. The end of Long COVID is still a big question for the medical community. In long COVID, the virus appears to damage the small blood vessels (microangiopathy), some nerves (nerves that control the brain, heart, gut, hearing, etc) and the infection appears to trigger autoimmune reactions (this is where your own antibodies attack your healthy cells leading to chronic inflammation)", Dr. Li states.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCQB: OCEL) BREAKING NEWS: Organicell Starts Enrolling Long COVID Trial - Clinical Trial Update - Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative biological therapeutics and regenerative medicine, is pleased to announce that the long COVID Clinical Trial is officially active with enrollment.

"This announcement is an obligatory update because there has been a change in the status of our clinical trials, they are now active and enrolled with patients… but I want this news to be a call to action!" said Organicell's acting CEO Matt Sinnreich.

He continued "Our team has been working with the FDA and its Institutional Review Board for the last six months on the enrollment criteria to make these long COVID trials enrollable. We have activated new clinical trial sites in Miami and Los Angeles to reach a larger population of potential patients to help the trials fully enroll quickly. Our clinical trial sites are now active, screening, and enrolling patients!"

Organicell has treated 18 people for COVID with Zofin under the guidance of the FDA's Emergency Investigational New Drug (eIND) program. The Company has also treated 10 patients under an FDA approved IND expanded access trial on Moderate COVID, and 8 patients under an FDA approved IND for Moderate to Severe COVID.

Sinnreich added "Organicell has published the results of the patients treated with Zofin and the data is compelling. Our scientists observed the reduction of inflammation in key biomarkers (IL-6 and CRP) and the structural difference in the lungs after 30 days. The purpose of these long COVID clinical trials is to prove that Zofin is the reason for these improvements."

Zofin is a naturally derived, acellular, exosome-based therapeutic which we believe has naturally occurring anti-inflammatory properties. Organicell's science team has been working with the CDC and accredited Universities to further demonstrate the science to get Zofin into the hands of the masses.

Bloomberg, Reuters, even Nature.com have all shined a spotlight on the hundred million plus people affected by long COVID. There are currently no solutions to long COVID.

Bloomberg stated in a November 1st article on long COVID that "at least 140 million people worldwide are suffering with long COVID and Harvard University economist David Cutler puts the total cost of long Covid in the US at $3.7 trillion. That's equal to more than 80% of government outlays for the pandemic through the end of July. And scientists still don't know what causes it, how many people it affects, or how to prevent and treat it." CONTINUED… Read the Organicell Regenerative Medicine full press release by going to: https://organicell.com/latest-news/

Additional recent developments in the markets this week include:

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) recently announced additional positive interim data from the ongoing Phase II ALTITUDE® trial of RGX-314 for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR) without center-involved diabetic macular edema (CI-DME) using in-office suprachoroidal delivery. The data were presented at the 55th Annual Retina Society meeting in Pasadena, CA by Lejla Vajzovic, MD, FASRS, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology and Director of Duke Vitreoretinal Fellowship Program, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Disease, Department of Ophthalmology, Duke University School of Medicine. RGX-314 is being investigated as a potential one-time gene therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, DR, and other chronic retinal conditions.

"We are pleased with these positive interim results which demonstrate a clinically meaningful improvement in disease severity versus observational control, with more than 50% of patients dosed with RGX-314 in Cohorts 1-3 seeing improvement from baseline in their DRSS scores," said Steve Pakola, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of REGENXBIO. "RGX-314 continues to be well-tolerated across cohorts, and we look forward to the expansion of this trial to further evaluate the potential of RGX-314 for patients with DR."

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM) has recently entered into a collaboration agreement with a North American lipid nanoparticle (LNP) company to advance the development of its mRNA-based anticancer macromolecule, K1.1.

The company's collaboration partner will prepare two LNP formulations (K1.1a and K1.1b) of Sunshine Biopharma's in-house developed antineoplastic mRNA, K1.1.

Sunshine Biopharma previously showed that its K1.1 mRNA could destroy cancer cells in vitro, including multidrug-resistant breast, ovarian adenocarcinoma, and pancreatic cancer cells.

Health Canada has recently approved AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Ubrelvy (ubrogepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults. Ubrelvy is the first orally-administered calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) for migraine attacks once they start.

Calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) is a neuropeptide in the peripheral and central nervous systems. CGRP is released from sensory nerve endings during a migraine attack. Ubrogepant blocks the binding of CGRP to its receptor and antagonizes CGRP receptor function. Ubrelvy was demonstrated to reduce or eliminate migraine pain with a single oral tablet, with the flexibility to take an optional second dose for persistent pain.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC), recently reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and provided a corporate update.

Financial Highlights Were: Revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $29.0 million, representing a 46.9% increase from $19.7 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to increased sales of the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers. Revenue for the third quarter included $26.1 million of product revenue from the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, $2.0 million of service revenue from OPUL® and the legacy HintMD fintech platform, and $1.0 million of collaboration revenue. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $82.6 million compared to $51.8 million for the same period in 2021.

