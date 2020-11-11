One in Four Consumers Report They Plan to Cook Very First Holiday Meal This Thanksgiving

Consumers also indicated that now, more than ever, they are looking for contactless shopping options, with 83 percent of survey respondents indicating it's important to them this season 1 , which rings true given the adoption of home delivery and grocery pick-up is skyrocketing – reaching 70% higher volumes than before the pandemic 2 .

"At Shipt we are all about making people's lives easier, so when we learned just how many Americans might need a little extra help this Thanksgiving, we knew we were uniquely positioned to do something about it," said Kelly Caruso, Shipt CEO. "So we reached out to our friends at Butterball – the true experts in Thanksgiving prep – to see how we could come together and give people an easy shopping experience, some great advice and a whole lot more peace of mind."

"Thanksgiving may look a little different this year, from planning all the way through preparation and gathering for the meal. We know consumers are looking to reduce the amount of time spent in the store and the number of stores they visit, and our partnership with Shipt will help make it simple for hosts to get their turkey, ingredients and sides delivered right to their doorstep," said Rebecca Welch, senior brand manager at Butterball.

How it works:

Shipt customers can purchase their Butterball turkey through the Shipt app at more than 100 national, regional and local retailers across the country.

Shipt, which is known for having shoppers that go above and beyond, makes it easy for customers to get what they need.

The company's app gives customers the ability to add personal requests for their shoppers, including asking for just the right size of turkey.

On the flip side, Shipt is providing the Shipt Shopper community with information about how to access the Turkey Talk-Line so they are ready to help customers.

New to Shipt? Give it a try this Thanksgiving by ordering your Butterball turkey through the platform. In addition to the Shipt $99 year membership, the company announced earlier this year that it had made shopping through the platform more accessible than ever by rolling out the ability to pay per order. From now until December 24th, get 50% off new pay-per-order Shipt Passes (no membership required) and the Shipt Everyday annual plan*.

Shipt is keeping the holiday spirit going by donating $50,000 to Feeding America® to help provide 500,000 meals to families in need this holiday through the organization's network of food banks.

For more details on the pay per order offer and Shipt, visit www.Shipt.com or follow @Shipt on social media.

*Offer valid 11/9/20 through 12/24/20. Terms and conditions apply. See shipt.com/hi for more details.

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80 percent of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line

One of the first national, toll-free consumer help lines, the Turkey Talk-Line has helped almost 50 million consumers since its first season in November 1981. Each November and December, professionally trained turkey experts assist more than 4 million cooks through the Turkey Talk-Line, Butterball.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Butterball Skill for Alexa, live chat and emails in the United States and Canada. With more than 50 staff members, the Turkey Talk-Line has the resources to answer questions from both English- or Spanish-speaking callers and respond to questions via email.

About Butterball

Headquartered in Garner, N.C., Butterball is the largest producer of turkey products in the U.S. – producing more than 1 billion pounds of turkey each year. For more than 65 years, the company has provided foodservice and retail products to customers and consumers around the world. As an industry leader in quality, food safety and animal well-being, the company employs numerous processes to ensure the health of flocks and implements recognized prevention measures to exceed food safety standards. Butterball products are currently distributed throughout the U.S. and in more than 45 countries. Butterball operates seven processing plants located in North Carolina, Arkansas and Missouri.

