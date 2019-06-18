One Legal announces UniCourt as first Marketplace partner

PETALUMA, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Legal is pleased to introduce legal research company UniCourt as the very first partner in a new Marketplace program. Designed to connect legal professionals with relevant technology vendors, One Legal's new Marketplace creates a pathway to discounted services for customers.

UniCourt has led the way in increasing access to court records and improving the way professionals interact with cases, courts, and more. Their services include in-depth case research, innovative legal analytics, on-demand docket tracking, opportunity targeting, and more.

"By working together as best-in-industry legal technology providers, we aim to continue to bring the best in legal innovation to thousands of legal professionals around the country," says Jeff Karotkin, Vice President of Product and Strategic Development at One Legal.

As part of the One Legal program, new UniCourt customers who sign up via the One Legal Marketplace will receive 15% off the subscription service of their choice. Each plan is built to deliver the right offerings for each business or individual need, with a range of features at each level.

"We're excited about this partnership because now One Legal clients can combine the great court filing services they already receive with UniCourt's easy-to-use case research and tracking, on-demand document downloads, legal analytics, and more," says Josh Blandi, UniCourt's CEO and Co-Founder.

This partnership arose as a way to connect One Legal customers with services to make their practice more comprehensive and insightful, opening up opportunities for One Legal customers to enhance their day-to-day interactions with cases and clients by closely following the parties, cases, courts, and trends that matter most to them.

UniCourt offers widespread coverage across Federal, State, and District courts in California, Florida, Texas, and beyond.

To access UniCourt services at a discounted rate, create a One Legal account and visit the One Legal Marketplace.

