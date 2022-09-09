One Man's Journey Out of Addiction and His Relentless Pursuit to Help Others

Media invited to attend "10,000 Days of Freedom" Celebration on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Vision Warriors

METRO ATLANTA, Ga., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta entrepreneur and philanthropist Kirk Driskell beat addiction 10,000 days ago. Kirk's secret to staying sober came from a new friend he met in recovery who said, "If you want to keep what has been given to you, you have to give it away every day."

Learn more about Kirk's inspirational story and the hundreds of men he's led to freedom through the nonprofit he founded in metro Atlanta, Vision Warriors.

Kirk Driskell

September is National Recovery Awareness Month. Kirk's story provides hope that people do recover from substance use disorder and that an "epic" life in long-term recovery is possible.

10,000 Days of Freedom Celebration

Friday, September 9th

6:00 to 8:00 PM ET

Vision Warriors

1709 Old Country Place

Woodstock, GA 30188

Great photo and interview opportunities for people, and their families, in recovery

Learn more about Vision Warriors. Vision Warriors is not a treatment program, rather it offers safe, affordable recovery housing, employment and service opportunities, recovery meetings and church services and adventure events designed to build community and foundations for long-term recovery.

The event will raise awareness and funds for Vision Warriors Church and coincides with National Recovery Awareness month.

More about Kirk Driskell

Kirk, an Atlanta businessman, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, is celebrating 10,000 days of freedom in recovery in September, 2022.

Millions of people from all over the world, including Kirk Driskell, have found freedom and long-term recovery by living "one day at a time" and the 12-Step Program.

10,000 days of sustained recovery from addiction is a milestone few dare to dream. The thought of how to live a life of sobriety was overwhelming for 20-year-old Kirk Driskell when he emerged from rehab in 1995. His only plan: attend an AA meeting.

Kirk's first AA meeting would eventually turn into thousands of meetings over his 10,000 days of sobriety. The combination of meetings, support from the recovery community, and living out the teachings of the 12-Step Program would be what Kirk needed to live what he calls an "epic life" for over 27 years.

Driskell is a husband, father of three, serial entrepreneur, and philanthropist. An outspoken advocate for living a life of faith, service, and recovery, Kirk has served in many roles through Rotary International, including that of President of the Rotary Club of Alpharetta and District Governor of Rotary District 6900.

Kirk invested in his first recovery house as a way to give back and serve a need for safe, temporary, affordable shelter for men in recovery. Culture and mindset—born of faith and community–would soon emerge from these humble beginnings and form the foundation for Vision Warriors.

