One Million Smiles Sent from USA Teachers to Their Elementary School Students.

Chicago family business owner Amanda Wittenborn is a Mompreneur with a party supply and stationery business that she started from her kitchen table many years ago when her own boys were in diapers. Seeing how her own kids were struggling to connect with teachers through video lessons alone, she decided to create a whole new line of fun postcards that teachers could send by snail mail to bond with their students.

"Originally, I saw this as something a few local teacher friends might like to do, but here we are many months later with over one million cards mailed by teachers into the hands of their smiling students. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would achieve creating over a million student smiles."

"It's amazing that something as simple as a whimsical postcard sent to my son from his teacher has made all the difference and got him fired up about the new school year ahead, after months of uncertainty." said Jill Mieszala

Amanda is the Founder and Creative Director of party product supply business AmandaCreation.com based in Chicago. She saw a 95% downturn in sales in her business since Covid-19 hit and was forced to close their warehouse temporarily when the pandemic caused parties and events to completely shut down. Then she used fast thinking, agility, new product creation and a completely refocused business strategy to ensure her small business, not only survived during Covid-19 but has gone on to thrive even more than it did before the pandemic hit. Amanda decided to turn her business focus to helping those who are helping others.

"When my teacher postcards launched, we were shocked when they shot up to the #1 spot in that category on Amazon for several weeks! Since then, they have continued to fly off the shelves, faster than any item I have ever sold," she said. Now her focus is on continuing to create postcards to gets kids excited and enthusiastic in the year ahead.

"There are over 150 different teacher postcards; postcards for every holiday, season and occasion a teacher might want to connect with students. All the postcards bring a big smile to every kid's face when they know their teachers are thinking of them and sending these out specially to them". Amanda said.

In what has been a challenging time for businesses across the country, Amanda's pivot has saved her family business and helped teachers to connect with their students, which has been a winning formula and has led to an increase in sales. What stemmed from agility and refocus has been a reinvigoration of sales. "Over one million kids smiling is something I'm so proud my business has created" said Amanda.

