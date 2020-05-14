One million viewers watched LIVEMEDAID - the science-focused Covid-19 benefit - proving that despite what you may see on social media, science is alive and well!

Dr. Jane Goodall , ethologist and conservationist and UN Messenger of Peace.

, ethologist and conservationist and UN Messenger of Peace. Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist, cosmologist, planetary scientist and author

Dr. David Suzuki , academic and environmental activist

, academic and environmental activist Wade Davis , anthropologist, ethnobotanist, author and photographer

, anthropologist, ethnobotanist, author and photographer Sarah Ives , Netflix documentary, "Pandemic"

, Netflix documentary, "Pandemic" Dr. Katharine Hayhoe , climate scientist

, climate scientist Dr. Isaac Bogoch , infectious disease physician at University Health Network

Other guests: Peter Gabriel, Sophie Trudeau, Barenaked Ladies w/ Chris Hadfield, Metric, Earth, Wind & Fire.

"Over one million people watched LIVEMEDAID and we are just getting started," says Steve Hulford, CEO of Underknown. "There is an incredible interest in scientific content on social media, people want facts from scientists... We will distribute broadcast clips across a multitude of digital platforms and continue to accept donations for Doctors Without Borders for 90 days."

"As the #1 science video channel on social media, we feel a responsibility to provide fun and engaging, scientific information from top thought leaders. We wanted to hear from doctors, researchers, and scientists, as well as big names like Goodall and Tyson. In 6 weeks, we brought together 150 people, to create 6 hours of original programing as we were inspired by the incredible collaboration happening in the scientific community as they search for a cure. Most importantly, it is our hope that LIVEMEDAID sends a message that we need to fund science and we need this now more than ever."

Donations for Doctors Without Boarders will be accepted at LIVEMEDAID.com until July 31st, 2020.

You can view the cut-down version of the show at LIVEMEDAID.com , and see clips on Facebook and Youtube . Visit the website for a full list of guests, hosts and musical performers .

About LIVEMEDAID

LIVEMEDAID is a collaborative effort by the world's largest social publishers, the science community and Underknown's What If Team in support of Doctors Without Borders.

About Underknown

Underknown makes short-form video content for digital platforms. The company is adept at telling complex stories in a fun and engaging way. Underknown's What If is the #1 Science & Tech video channel in the world.

