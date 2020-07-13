One Mom's Battle's Tina Swithin Introduces the High-Conflict Divorce Coach Certification Program

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tina Swithin, author, and founder of One Mom's Battle, is thrilled to introduce a new opportunity for the new year – the High Conflict Divorce Coach Certification Program (HCDCCP). In January of 2021, this intensive 6-week program begins with an amazing line-up of guest instructors ranging from attorneys to psychologists. High-conflict divorce coach training and instruction is provided under the guidance of Swithin.

Swithin, who developed the program to offer long-term support through the high-conflict divorce process, noted, "I am incredibly excited to teach others everything I've learned as a family court advocate over the past decade. My currently reality is that I could work full-time in every state and still struggle to meet the needs and demands of those on the battlefield of the family court system. I want to teach others to do what I do. There is currently nothing of this caliber offered and I am thrilled to embark on this new journey in 2021."

Altruism born of suffering and difficulties is at the heart of the High Conflict Divorce Coach Certification Program. Assigning purpose to one's pain is the fuel that propels a High-Conflict Divorce Coach (HCDC) forward. At the High Conflict Divorce Coach Certification Program, we desire to educate and empower the coaches amongst us so they can lift others up through validation, understanding and compassion.

A certified High Conflict Divorce Coach who graduates from the program will go forward and equip others with the tools, strategy and unwavering support that they need to persevere through their own high-conflict divorce or child custody battle. The High Conflict Divorce Coach Certification Program also teaches coaches how to get involved as advocates in their local court systems and provides them with the tools and support needed to launch their own careers. Swithin added, "I want to teach them to use their pain and trauma as fuel for their next chapter in life. It is my personal goal to have coaches and advocates in every state to guide people through what is likely the most difficult time in their lives."

The High Conflict Divorce Coach Certification Program is $4,999 for the six-week course and is limited to 25 participants for the January 2021 session. Interested parties can learn more about the application process and complete the online questionnaire by going to www.hcdivorcecoach.com.

About One Mom's Battle

The mission at One Mom's Battle is to increase awareness of Cluster B personality disorders (Narcissistic Personality Disorder, Antisocial Personality Disorder and Borderline Personality Disorder) and their impact upon shared parenting in the Family Court System. Education on Cluster B disorders will allow family court professionals (Judges, Commissioners, Magistrates, CPS workers, Guardian ad Litems (GAL), Parenting Coordinators (PC), Custody Evaluators, therapists and attorneys) to truly act in the best interest of the children who are depending on them.

