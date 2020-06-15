One Network Enterprises and PSA Cargo Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Services for Global Terminal Operations and Logistics

SINGAPORE and DALLAS, Texas, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises (ONE), a leader in solutions for autonomous supply chain management, and PSA Cargo Solutions, a unit of leading global port group PSA International (PSA), today announced a strategic partnership to expand services for Global Terminal Operations and Logistics. Through this partnership, the One Network platform further expands the capabilities of PSA's Lead Logistics Provider (LLP) service for global 3PL customers, including ocean and land end-to-end (e2e) services for global logistics and port-based warehousing. The joint solution will provide full capability for track-and-trace visibility, alerts and notifications, and a comprehensive supply chain control tower, including mobile apps, handling thousands of bookings per month over nearly 100 global transportation lanes across Asia and the EU.

"PSA is a leader in global terminal operations and logistics with a vision for real-time global supply networks that matches our own," said Mr. Bruce Jacquemard, Chief Revenue Officer at One Network Enterprises. "Combining the unique capabilities of the One Network platform with PSA's services in global logistics and port-based warehousing will be game changing in the maritime supply chain world and will unlock enormous business value for customers. Together, we'll be able to deliver real-time visibility and cost-optimized decision making for customers that is unparalleled."

"We are pleased to be partnering with One Network Enterprises in this strategic relationship to enhance the value that PSA Cargo Solutions can offer," said Ms. Ghim Siew Ho, Head Group Commercial, Strategy and Cargo Solutions, PSA International. "As a global terminal operator, PSA sits at key nodal points of the supply chain. Our vision is to connect the supply chain communities and empower them with the ability to move their goods with greater intelligence, agility and resilience. By augmenting PSA's current physical and digital capabilities with ONE's leading network technology, we believe we can amplify the functionalities of our CALISTA™ platform to the benefit of our supply chain stakeholders."

Specific capabilities of the joint solution include:

Shipment planning, order management, and execution, including PO planning, management, and optimization

Exception management, including detention & demurrage alerts and updates

Carrier management for ocean, road and rail, including barge booking

Rate management

Booking management across modes and at the PO, container, and CBM/carton level

Order confirmation, status updates and reporting, with both online and physical reports

Multi-mode shipment management

Document management, including doc uploads and tracking

Invoicing

The system will also optimize transport, planning and routing for local and cross-border distribution including optimization of alternative of transportation modes. In the future, the joint solution will also provide a platform for additional supply chain business process outsourcing (BPO) services provided by PSA for shippers.

One Network's NEO platform offers a complete solution for autonomous supply chain management from inbound supply to outbound order fulfillment and logistics, including cross border and regional transportation management system (TMS) solutions. One Network's real-time network spans both planning and execution, with machine learning and intelligent agent technology to enable optimization of the multi-tier supply network, along with rapid identification of exceptions and autonomous resolution.

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the intelligent business platform for autonomous supply chain management. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, this multi-party digital platform delivers rapid results at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions. The platform includes modular, adaptable industry solutions for multi-party business that help companies lower costs, improve service levels, and run more efficiently, with less waste. One Network offers a PaaS solution and developer tools that allow organizations to design, build, and run multi-party applications. Leading global organizations have joined One Network, helping to transform industries like Retail, Food Service, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare, Public Sector, Defense, and Logistics. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network also has offices in Japan, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com.

About PSA Cargo Solutions

PSA Cargo Solutions is a unit of PSA International (PSA). By actively collaborating with its customers and partners, PSA Cargo Solutions offers distinctive port-centric cargo solutions to benefit cargo owners and service providers with the ability to better manage their cargo flows for greater efficiency, agility and resilience. PSA International is a leading global port group and a trusted partner to cargo stakeholders around the world. With flagship operations in Singapore and Antwerp, PSA's portfolio comprises a network of over 50 coastal, rail and inland terminals in 19 countries. Visit us at www.globalpsa.com.

Note to Editors: PSA dropped the name of "Port of Singapore Authority" in 1997 when it became a corporatised entity. The company should be referred to as "PSA International Pte Ltd" or simply "PSA".

