One Network Names Joe Bellini as Company's First Chief Operating Officer

"I am thrilled to welcome Joe to our executive team and look forward to leveraging his deep industry knowledge along with his business acumen and passion to help our customers realize even greater success," said Greg Brady, CEO, One Network Enterprises. "This new position is a direct result of the rapid growth in demand for One Network's artificial intelligence-based SaaS platform for autonomous supply chain management. Joe's insight will be instrumental in helping us maintain our stellar growth and will help more than 75,000 organizations currently on the platform significantly improve their efficiency, productivity, and performance."

Mr. Bellini is an experienced executive who is recognized for helping companies deliver revolutionary technologies and capitalize on market opportunities during periods of rapid growth. Having served in a number of C-level roles for companies such as Symphony Marketing Solutions, TeleTech and Accretive Health, he served as Executive Vice President at One Network in 2015 where he oversaw Product Management, Product Marketing, Channel Partner Sales, Program Management and Industry Solutions. Joe returns to One Network after serving as CEO of AFS Technologies.

"Industry adoption of our platform is unprecedented, so I'm excited to help lead One Network in this next phase of growth. As global enterprises now clearly recognize their role in a much larger networked business ecosystem, they also recognize the need for network-centered supply chain technology to manage it – to reduce layers of complexity, provide clarity, work in real-time and cut away the labyrinth of legacy enterprise applications," said Joe Bellini, COO, One Network Enterprises. "One Network's market leading platform with machine learning and intelligent agent technology, allows multi-party businesses to achieve enormous business value and turn their supply chain into a competitive advantage that benefits all participants by creating profitable growth opportunities."

This announcement follows on the heels of One Network's recent release that introduced Rob Curry as CFO, which is another new role for the company.

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the intelligent business platform for autonomous supply chain management. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, this multi-party digital platform delivers rapid results at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions. The platform includes modular, adaptable industry solutions for multi-party business that help companies lower costs, improve service levels and run more efficiently, with less waste. One Network also offers a PaaS solution and developer tools that allow organizations to design, build and run multi-party applications. Leading global organizations have joined One Network, helping to transform industries like Retail, Food Services, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Health Care, Public Sector, Defense and Logistics. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network also has offices in Japan, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com.

