One Network Ranks Highest in Nucleus Research's Annual Control Tower Value Matrix for Third Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises, the global provider of multi-party digital network platform and services, today announced that Nucleus Research, a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services, has positioned One Network as a leader in its annual Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2018 for the third consecutive year. One Network was acknowledged for delivering its control tower application on top of its multi-party Real Time Value Network™ (RTVN) and for its investment in delivering intelligent agents as parts of its applications, which are designed to simplify and optimize transactions across the entire value chain. The complete and complimentary Nucleus Research Control Towers Value Matrix 2018 is available here: http://bit.ly/2QrJTh9

"Supply chain control towers are an increasingly vital tool for enterprises to gain visibility over their extended value chains. Striving to be the connective tissue between planning and execution, control towers are increasingly an avenue by which companies start to modernize and digitize their supply chains, cutting across organizational silos," said Seth Lippincott, lead analyst of the report. "With over 60,000 companies and 16,000 carriers on the RTVN, many of One Network's customers are on the cutting edge of what control tower technology is delivering. One Network offers decision support or execution automation and allows its' agents to operate on subnets that partition the larger network, so they can optimize and re-plan in real-time."

According to the report, One Network delivers a single version of the truth for all network members, enabling buyers, suppliers, logistics, and planners to operate based on the same information. One Network has specialized its solution to support automotive, retail, high tech, construction, pharma, and aerospace and defense and provides applications that manage both planning and execution, so customers can plan and optimize across organizational silos with execution data fed back into the planning engine to ensure it is up-to-date. The Company was also acknowledged for its investment in bringing Blockchain technology to its platform, providing private multi-party ledgers on which customers can develop modules and set permissions to trading partners.

Nucleus found that tools that help adoption and ease change management for users are drivers of significant value, as change within the supply chain has proven incredibly difficult for many organizations that often set the metrics of success based only incremental improvements rather than wholesale transformations. Leading vendors in the 2018 edition of the Control Tower Technology Value Matrix are making it easier for companies to use their technology by delivering the right information to the right user at the right time.

"One Network's advanced control towers provide real-time visibility, collaboration and powerful AI capabilities that move beyond decision-support to decision-making and autonomous control," said Greg Brady, CEO of One Network. "Our RTVN continues to be credited for functioning as a system of engagement for customers, delivering data from multiple enterprises on the state, and context of products in the supply chain. Also, our network delivers a comprehensive control tower solution that spans basic multi-enterprise visibility and collaboration to advanced machine learning and autonomous operations so customers can optimize their entire supply chain and achieve significant value."

Tweet this: News @NucleusResearch positions @onenetwork highest in Control Tower Value Matrix for third consecutive year. http://bit.ly/2QrJTh9 #supplychainmanagement #supplychain #controltower #AI #multipartynetwork

About One Network Enterprises

Founded in 2002, One Network provides a multi-party Intelligent Business Platform solution powered by AI and Blockchain, that delivers rapid results at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions. One Network's cloud platform, the Real Time Value Network™ (RTVN) supports modular, adaptable solutions that enable multiparty businesses to realize value and run more efficiently, with less waste. Harnessing the power of NEO, an intelligent agent that predicts consumer demand, the RTVN has been helping organizations from around the world from nearly every industry operate their supply chain at near-theoretical limits. Additionally, One Network offers a-PaaS solution and developer tools that allow organizations to design, build and run multiparty applications. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network also has offices in Japan, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com.

Media Contacts

Chris McCoin or Richard Smith

McCoin & Smith Communications Inc.

508-429-5988 (Chris) or 978-433-3304 (Rick)

chris@mccoinsmith.com or rick@mccoinsmith.com

SOURCE One Network Enterprises

Related Links

http://www.onenetwork.com

