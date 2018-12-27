One Night Stan's Comedy Club, the Creation of an Oakland County Plumber and Local Comedy Legend, Kicks Off the New Year with Three Grand Opening Shows

WATERFORD, Mich., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One Night Stan's Comedy Club And Bar announced three Grand Opening shows January 3-5, 2019, headlined by Ferndale's Jeff Horste, a fast-rising comedian on the national scene.

Stan Moore opened the doors at One Night Stan's on October 5, 2018, making it the first true comedy club opening in Metro Detroit in over a decade. Stan has spent 50 years working as a plumber, and his company, S & B Plumbing, is a thriving business in Waterford. And while he loves his chosen profession, Stan has always had a passion for comedy.

One Night Stan's logo

For decades, after working long shifts, Stan would drive to comedy clubs and watch stand-up routines.

"I've always believed that comedy is the most holistic medicine," said Stan. "At some point, I got the bug to open my own comedy club."

Over the course of 40 years, Stan attended hundreds of comedy shows throughout the United States and all over the world. His goal wasn't simply to open a club and put comedians on stage, he wanted to build an authentic venue created exclusively for stand-up comedy. With this vision, Stan brought in sound and lighting experts who incorporated the very best aspects of the country's top comedy clubs.

One Night Stan's is an immaculately designed 300-seat club with no obstructed views and low ceilings, making guests feel like they are part of the action. The club also includes two gigantic full-service bars, where patrons can hang out before and after shows.

While frequenting clubs over the years, Stan became a big fan of Mike Green, a nationally acclaimed comedian, who grew up in Roseville, MI. Green has been a staple on the comedy scene for over 30 years. He has made appearances on FOX, NBC, and ABC, while winning prestigious honors from the Las Vegas Comedy Festival, New York Comedy Expo, and Gilda's Laugh Fest Clean Comedy Showcase. One night, Stan asked Green if he would be interested in helping him run a new comedy club, and the rest is history.

"Working for a contractor is a hoot," said Green, the General Manager at One Night Stan's. "I tell our staff that they can expect to see Stan between noon and 9pm on show nights."

The Grand Opening shows features Jeff Horste, handpicked twice by funnyman Kevin Hart to appear on Comedy Central's Kevin Hart Presents, as well as Fox TV's Laughs. Horste has worked with comedians such as Demetri Martin, Mike Epps, and Michael Ian Black.

"If you haven't seen Jeff's act, you need to," said Stan. "He is one of the best in the business and we are very excited have him for our Grand Opening shows."

Tickets for One Night Stan's Grand Opening Shows are available at www.OneNightStansComedyClub.com. Show times are 7:30pm on Thursday, January 3 and Friday, January 4. For Saturday, January 5, show times are 7:00pm and 9:15pm. For more information, call (248) 875-6524. You can also visit One Night Stan's on Twitter and Facebook.

For more information on Jeff Horste, visit www.jeffhorstecomedy.com.

One Night Stan's will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony in front of the club on Friday, January 4 at 6:00pm, in coordination with the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce. The public is welcome to attend.

