One-Of-A-Kind 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible To Be Auctioned For Charity At Barrett-Jackson

ONE-OF-A-KIND CONVERTIBLE All 2021 LC 500 Convertibles are powered by an impressive naturally-aspirated V8 engine that produces 471 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque, but there are several things that make the LC 500 Convertible auction vehicle* truly one of a kind. For starters, collectors will gush over the fact that the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) will feature the final six digits of 100001. Based on the Inspiration Series, it will feature the breathtaking Structural Blue exterior paint and elegant white semi-aniline leather interior, but this vehicle will include unique blue brake calipers that are tucked behind the exclusive 21-inch Liquid Graphite-colored forged alloy wheels with gloss black accents. Liquid Platinum color accents can be found on the headlamp garnishes, side intake garnish, side mirrors and taillamps. Inside each door, the auction vehicle will be fitted with carbon-fiber scuff plates with the note: "LC Inspiration Series Launch Exclusive 1 of 1."

An impressive collection of additional collectables and experiences are included in the auction package as well. The winner will receive a framed sketch of the LC Convertible, a portfolio with production-line photos and a one-of-one certificate signed by vehicle chief engineers as well as general manager of the Motomachi plant where the vehicle is produced. The auction winner will also receive the very first luggage set from iconic travel brand Zero Halliburton's new design series with custom Lexus cues – which, importantly, fits nicely into the LC Convertible's trunk. The highest bidder will also receive a curated driving package that includes a Lexus Performance Driving Experience with brand ambassador Scott Pruett, a three-night hotel stay for two at Pebble Beach Resort, a round of golf for two at Pebble Beach Golf Course, and more.

RAISING MONEY FOR CHILDREN & VETERANS

Every cent raised from the auction of the LC 500 Convertible will be donated to two charities: Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Boys & Girls Clubs of America focuses on creating after-school programs for kids and teens across the nation, with the goal being "To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens." The Bob Woodruff Foundation finds, funds and shapes programs benefitting post-9/11 impacted veterans, service members and their families long after their time in uniform.

"We're very excited to expand our flagship LC family with the launch of the all-new 2021 LC 500 Convertible, but the most important thing about the auction is the money we raise for two amazing charities," says Lisa Materazzo, vice president, Lexus Marketing. "We're thrilled to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America in its efforts to provide services to children across the country as well as the Bob Woodruff Foundation's goal to help our veterans and their families."

The vehicle will go on the auction block at approximately 4:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on Friday, January 17. The vehicle auction page can be found here. Those interested in bidding can do so by either registering as a bidder on Barrett-Jackson.com (click on "Bid") or on-site in the auction office. In addition to in-person bidding, there are online, phone and absentee options available. The auction can also be viewed live via the Livestream on the home page of Barrett-Jackson.com.

*The LC 500 Convertible prototype on display at Barrett-Jackson will be representative of the actual production vehicle that will be delivered in the summer of 2020.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its guests. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury guests in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 242 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was hit by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today's veterans. To date, BWF has invested nearly $70 million to Find, Fund and Shape™ programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members and their family members, across the nation. For more information, please visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @Stand4Heroes.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,600 Clubs serve over 4.7 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at on Facebook and Twitter.

