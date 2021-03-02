One-of-a-Kind Party Game, With Augmented Reality Option, is Now Live on Kickstarter

TAMPA, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Llamasters, the first-of-its-kind party game that utilizes augmented reality, has been launched today on Kickstarter. Llamasters is a party game for between two to five players that sets opponents on a mission to become the one and only Llama Master.

The Kickstarter campaign features several investment packages to appeal to both early birds and high donors, including a personalized llama card; there is also an investment package limited to a maximum of 24 people.

While party games themselves may be nothing new, Llamasters features a unique augmented reality option to take gameplay to new levels. Players have an option to start the game in two different modes and the objective for players is to take care of their llama king or queen, using strategy to outwit their opponents, to become the ultimate Llama Master.

The game has been devised by George Thomas and Eli Fodor, both of whom were fans of both on and offline gaming. Lockdown made them both realize how much they missed playing board games together with their friends, and so Llamasters was born. The team members both appreciate the adage that "laughter is the best medicine" and so a game that was fun and exciting for all ages was imperative to them. Llamasters delivers just that and utilizes augmented reality to connect friends and families together. Shortly after Maja Kazazic and Gabriel Kiss saw the fun and potential of the game, they quickly joined the team.

The Llamasters Kickstarter campaign hopes to raise revenues of $10,000USD to develop more features in the app and to manufacture the first 5,000 pieces. The campaign runs from March 1-31. Future plans for Llamasters include adding new features and animations to the app and reaching out to a global gaming audience.

George Thomas, Llamasters, said, "Everyone loves physical party games and most people are equally happy gaming on their phones. With Llamasters, we wanted to come up with a unique game that would combine the two. What makes Llamasters that much more special is how players can pick up the physical game on their phones, with no interruption to gameplay, thanks to its AR technology. We want to provide our backers and players with a fun gaming experience that can be enjoyed online, offline or a combination of the two using a play format that brings laughter to all. Who doesn't love a llama?"

To contribute to the Llamasters Kickstarter campaign, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/llamasters/llamasters-the-card-game-with-augmented-reality.

Production status: 100 full decks of Llamasters are already manufactured and have been focus-group tested and used to make further gaming refinements. The Augmented Reality framework for iOS and Android has also been built and fully tested. The Kickstarter campaign is to manufacture more Llamasters decks and further develop the games' AR technology.

Backer rewards: A $45 ($39 for early bird investors) investment gives Kickstarter patrons their own full deck of 85 Llamasters cards, ready to play.

Backers expected to receive their rewards in: June 2021

Time per game: 10-30 mins

Age: 14+

About Llamasters: Created by four friends whose intent is to bring some joy and shared laughter to the world, Llamasters is a multiplayer party game that takes users on a mission to become the ultimate Llama Master. The game utilizes Augmented Reality in a unique playing format. The game is suitable for players aged 14 and above.

