One Of A Kind Supplement O3+Maqui™ Is Now For Sale Through Walmart.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental health brand Focus Laboratories partners with Walmart to make their O3+Maqui™ with omega-3 and maqui berry product available through Walmart.com. Selling through Walmart is a major victory for Focus Labs as the online retail giant is predicted to double its e-commerce sales from $15 billion in 2018 to nearly $38 billion by the end of 2020. Focus Laboratories innovates new avenues to better nutrition with their one of a kind supplement design, garnering them the attention of not just customers, but some of the largest retailers in the country.

As more and more people are buying their supplements from home to stay safe, online retail expansion is a major turning point for Focus Laboratories. By listing products through Walmart, Focus Laboratories can tap into a large portion of the United States market that does not buy their supplements in specialty stores, and may not otherwise have access to O3+Maqui™ within their typical shopping routine. Reaching new audiences is part of what has fueled Focus Laboratories' continued expansion throughout 2020.

The brand says that customers are immediately drawn to their product because of its unique and beautiful aesthetic design but it only takes a bit of research to discover that the benefits of O3+Maqui™ are as innovative as its delivery method.

Focus Laboratories' O3+Maqui™ softgels contain 100mg of MaquiBright ®, the purified extract of maqui berries. For centuries, maqui berry has been used in traditional medicine in its native Chile, but only recently has it been hailed as a "superfood."

The maqui berry is considered a superfood because it is extremely high in antioxidants, even higher than the dosages found in foods like concord grapes, blueberries, or acai berries. Maqui berries get their signature purple color from anthocyanins, which are high in their antioxidant value.

Focus Laboratories' O3+Maqui™ supplements deliver a small, rounded deep purple maqui berry powder tablet, suspended in a gel capsule filled with omega-3 fish oil. The idea for the combination of omega-3 fish oil plus maqui berry came from the company's background in the realm of ocular health. Because omega-3 fish oil has been studied for its role in the benefits of eye health, omega-3s are used in a number of ocular health supplements.

Focus Laboratories has been creating innovative products since their inception, but their O3+Maqui™ has been a major part of their recent e-commerce expansion. Within the past year, the number of online retailers selling Focus Laboratories' O3+Maqui™ has continued to rise, as more and more customers discover this cutting-edge supplement.

O3+Maqui™ is available through their company website, and now, for the first time, through Walmart.com.

