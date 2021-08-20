One of Hawaii's Top Retirement Specialists, Cliff M. Robello, Co-Authors New Book to Help Retirees Cut Taxes and Avoid Costly Retirement Mistakes

KAILUA, Hawaii, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retiring and staying retired has always been a challenge. With the recent unsettling events, it has become an even more complex and daunting task, fraught with many new challenges.

In 2020, a record number of Americans retired, adding to the 46 million already retired. According to Pew Research Center, the number of Baby Boomers retiring doubled over the previous year.

Cliff M. Robello

According to USA Today, prior to the pandemic, "Only 13% of Americans with at least $1 million of investable assets feel wealthy… The fear of running out of money in retirement and their reliance on their own savings - rather than Social Security and employer-funded pensions during their golden years - make it harder for even well-positioned Americans to feel financially wealthy…"

In his newest book, Cliff M. Robello, CFP®, ChFC, creator of The Wealth With Simplicity® Process, offers business owners, government employees, educators and widowed and divorced woman wisdom, advice and principles on how to reduce income taxes and estate taxes to create a greater lifestyle and legacy in "RETIRE ABUNDANTLY".

"Saving money is one thing. Preserving and protecting your hard-earned savings through retirement is another," shares Robello, "There are a plethora of challenges standing in the way of successful people enjoying the money they have worked hard to save. It's a shame. Many don't understand that the principles to successfully preserve, protect and pass on wealth are very different than the principles to save the money."

The new book educates and equips retirees against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that can derail their lifestyle in retirement.

Robello continues, "People who have successfully saved for retirement, face a different set of obstacles than the average person. As a result of widely held myths about wealth, many are making some costly mistakes. The worst part of it is that most people don't even know the mistakes and end up getting blindsided."

For example, Robello says, running afoul of IRS retirement account rules can cost a bundle. The Wall Street Journal reported that, "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful." The IRS levied over half a billion dollars in fines in just a two-year period for missed retirement plan withdrawals and contributions that break the rules.

The easy-to-read book is not laden with technical jargon. It begins by exposing how and why the retirement planning industry has left some retirees adrift, along the myths that many have been led to believe. It also details the three major retirement mistakes that many are making, followed by a very helpful section detailing twelve of the biggest retirement obstacles.

In addition, the book outlines the solutions, including an enlightening case study that illustrates the concepts detailed in the book. Another interesting and informative feature of the book are a set of case study stories of failure and success sprinkled throughout. The book ends by showing readers how to take the next step in their own retirement planning.

"I want retirees to know exactly where they stand, what unknown issues may blindside their retirement and what tax-saving opportunities they may be missing out on. To help people gain clarity, we have created a helpful tool for successful business owners, government employees, educators, widowed and divorced woman. It's called The 12-Point Wealth With Simplicity Assessment. For more information, they can email us at [email protected] or call (808) 537-2912," shares Cliff Robello.

About Cliff M. Robello, CFP®, ChFC

Cliff M. Robello, CFP®, ChFC is a Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Retirement Advisor. As the Creator of The Wealth With Simplicity® Process and the Founder and CEO of CMR Financial Advisors, Inc., he and his team have been helping business owners, government employees, educators, widowed and divorced woman since 1987 enhance their lifestyle and legacy by preserving and protecting their wealth… with simplicity.

Born and raised in Kahului, Maui, Cliff earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and maintains the professional designations of Certified Financial Planner® professional and Charter Financial Consultant®. He is a member of the Financial Planning Association®, Hawaii Estate Planning Council, and former Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Friends of Library Hawaii.

Cliff and his wife, Michelle, have two children, Stephen and Sheri; and grandchildren, Kainoa, Kekoa, Makana, Zeke, Zaia, and Zade.

