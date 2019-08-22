One of Kentucky's Top Retirement Income Specialists, Tony Roberts, Co-Authors New Book to Cut Taxes and Avoid Wealth Mistakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Retire Abundantly," offers business owners, executives and professionals, wisdom, advice and principles on how to reduce income taxes and estate taxes to create a greater lifestyle and legacy.

"Enjoying a lifestyle of peace, freedom and impact in retirement is a complex task. I believe people who have worked hard, sacrificed and saved for retirement, deserve the very best education and counsel to upgrade their lifestyle and preserve, protect and pass forward a legacy to their family and the causes they care deeply about. That's my mission," says Anthony (Tony) S. Roberts, ChFC®, CSA, a co-author of "Retire Abundantly."

The book educates and equips readers against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that can derail their lifestyle in retirement. The easy to read book is not laden with technical jargon but is filled with real world wisdom on wealth preservation and protection. It begins by bringing to light how, and why, the wealth and retirement planning industry has left many adrift, along with the myths that many have been led to believe.

Roberts continues, "There are widely-held myths about retirement that are causing many to make costly mistakes they are not even aware of. For example, running afoul of IRS retirement account rules can cost folks a bundle."

The Wall Street Journal reported, "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful." The IRS recently levied over half a billion dollars in fines in just a two-year period for missed retirement plan withdrawals and contributions that break the rules.

The book details the twelve biggest wealth obstacles that hinder those who have successfully accumulated wealth by preserving, protecting and passing-on that wealth to future generations. The book concludes by outlining the solutions, including an enlightening case study that illustrates some of the concepts detailed in the book. It includes a set of real-life stories of wealth failure and success, along with how to take the next step to help secure your lifestyle and wealth planning.

"It's my desire to get this book into the hands of everyone who has worked hard, sacrificed and saved for retirement. I believe they deserve to know their options so they can enjoy the fruits of their labor," says Roberts.

Tony and his team can be reached at 888-955-3665.

About Anthony (Tony) S. Roberts, ChFC®, CSA

Anthony (Tony) S. Roberts, ChFC®, CSA is a nationally recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker, Retirement Income Specialist, whom you may have seen on NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates, Yahoo Finance, Wall Street Select, Wall Street Journal's Market Watch, among others. Roberts is the Co-Author of "Retire Abundantly" – The Proven Principles To Create A More Worry Free Retirement With Less Stress! and has spoken at many institutions, including the Kentucky Bankers Association.

Tony and his team at A. Roberts and Associates have been helping successful business owners, executives and professionals enhance their lifestyle and preserve, protect and pass on more wealth since 1985. He and his wife, Elita, enjoy tennis and spending time with their two spectacular daughters. Faith, family and giving back to the community are the cornerstones of their beliefs.

