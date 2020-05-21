One of Naotsune Alliance's Executives Announces Plan to Retire Soon

OSAKA, Japan, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Naotsune Alliance, a financial advisor for the world of business that provides discretionary investment advisory services for individual clients, wealthy families, institutional investors and investment trusts, with extensive fund management experience and product development capabilities, today announced that Mr. Eizo Nakayama, the Head of Corporate Governance at the firm, will be stepping down from his position as he announced that his 35 years of business activity have been accomplished and he will be retiring. His successor will be his Deputy Head for the last five years, Mr. Wilhelm Wagner.

Naotsune Alliance has followed a strict policy when embracing new family members of long-term commitment and mutual satisfaction and one of the first Executives to step into the firm soon after its inception is Mr. Nakayama. He has been with the firm for over two decades and his experience includes a total of 35 years of active involvement in the financial sector.

"I am honoured to have been a part of Naotsune Alliance's family for more than 20 years and I am proud of all the hard-work that me and my team have invested in ensuring a high level of procedural transparency and dedicated channels of communication between departments, stakeholders, Executives' Board and administrative staff," declared Mr. Nakayama.

Naotsune Alliance is interested in continuing within the excellent framework created under the guidance of Mr. Nakayama, therefore, the Board of Directors have decided to promote Mr. Wilhelm Wagner from the position of Deputy Head of Corporate Governance to Head of the Department. Among other advantages, this course of action will eliminate any need of a transition period of adjustment, as Mr. Wagner occupied the Deputy Head role for the last five years. Therefore, he is accustomed with all procedures and methodology implemented by the departments entire team and will be in the advantageous position of being 100% prepared to take on the new responsibilities by the time the soon-to-be-former Head of Corporate Governance Department, Mr. Nakayama, steps down into retirement.

Mr. Wagner declared: "I am pleased to continue the great work that Mr. Nakayama and I developed over the last five years, but I am also equally happy for him and for his decision. I will personally supervise the party preparations to make sure that we give him a proper and warm good bye."

Naotsune Alliance is a financial advisor for the world of business, a world in which community is key. The company's memberships, partnerships and associations are chosen with care, and its selectiveness ensures it is connected to the right people and have access to the best and most up-to-date knowledge. Our main products are Japanese equity funds, thus utilizing Naotsune Alliance's local expertise for Japanese firms with a focus on mid-small cap companies, start-ups and IPOs. Naotsune Alliance also manages funds with external asset managers and funds managed by prominent asset managers located all over the world.

