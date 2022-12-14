One of New Jersey's Top Financial Consultants, Henry Angelucci, Co-Authors New Book on How to Avoid Costly Retirement Mistakes

Retirees Are Educated Against Little Known Money Mistakes and Expensive Retirement Missteps

HAMILTON, N.J., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saving enough money to retire well has always been a challenge, which is why historically the percentage is small.

A recent CNBC article reported, "Retirement is looking less and less like a given, at least in the United States. Overall, 59% of Americans said they accept that they will have to keep working longer, while 36% now believe that they will never have enough money to be able to retire…"3

Retirees will gain wisdom and practical advice on how to enjoy a greater lifestyle in retirement and leave a lasting legacy in "Retire Abundantly", a book co-authored by Henry Angelucci, financial educator, author, speaker, and financial consultant.

"Some retirees who have successfully saved for retirement are unaware that the rules to successfully enjoy a confident lifestyle and predictable income throughout retirement are very different from the rules to save the money," says Henry Angelucci, CRPC®, Founder and President of True Blue Capital, LLC.

The new book educates those families with accumulated wealth against costly mistakes and little-known missteps that often derail the retirement lifestyle they planned, as well as spoil their plans for leaving a legacy to their family and charity.

"Some are also unaware that popular myths about money and wealth are causing retirees to make some very expensive mistakes without even knowing it, even those with a team of well-meaning advisors," says Angelucci.

For example, running afoul of IRS retirement account rules can cost a bundle. The Wall Street Journal reported that "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful."

The IRS levied over half a billion dollars in fines in just a two-year period for missed retirement plan withdrawals and contributions that break their rules.

The easy-to-read book is filled with practical principles and real-world examples. It begins by exposing how and why the financial advisory and retirement industry have left many retirees confused, along with common misconceptions that the industry and financial media have led the public to believe.

Further, it outlines the three major retirement mistakes and includes a very helpful section detailing twelve challenging retirement obstacles. The book concludes with solutions, including an enlightening case study that illustrates concepts outlined in the book. Readers will enjoy the real-world stories of failure and success, as well as how to take the next step in preserving their wealth.

Angelucci continues, "I want retirees to be well informed about the commonly held myths and costly mistakes that can eat up their retirement savings. I believe hard-working people deserve to know all of their options."

About Henry Angelucci:

Henry Angelucci, CRPC®, LUTCF®, FICF is a recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker, and Financial Consultant. He is a Co-Author of Retire Abundantly. As the Founder and President of True Blue Capital, LLC, Henry has been helping business owners, professionals, executives, and hard-working families preserve, protect and pass on their wealth in the most tax efficient ways possible. As someone raised in a family of first responders and veterans, Henry believes it is his duty to always do what is right, help his fellow American, and always Back the Blue!

MDRT Qualifying member 2015-2017, 2021 Knights of Columbus - McGeehan Agency - Agent of the Year 2013-2016; Top Agent in the State of NJ - 2014 https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/14/36percent-of-americans-say-they-wont-have-enough-to-retire-report-finds.html

