One of Ohio's Top Retirement Advisors, Ken Stone, Co-Authors New Book on How to Avoid Costly Retirement Mistakes

CINCINNATI, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New book by Ken L. Stone educates against financial mistakes and expensive missteps in retirement. Building wealth over a lifetime is one thing. Successfully planning, preserving, and passing on that wealth is another.

Retirees will gain wisdom, concepts, and practical advice on how to enjoy a great retirement and leave a lasting legacy in "Retire Abundantly," a new book co-authored by Ken L. Stone, RFC, financial educator, author, speaker and retirement advisor.

"I'm passionate about helping hard working people who have successfully saved for retirement enhance their lifestyle and legacy. Many don't understand that the skills to successfully preserve, protect and pass on their money in retirement are very different than the skills needed to successfully save the money," said Stone.

The new book educates hard working retirees against costly mistakes and little-known missteps that often derail the retirement lifestyle they planned, as well as spoil best-laid plans for a legacy.

Stone adds, "People who have worked hard and successfully saved for retirement, whether they work for others or own their own business, face different retirement obstacles. As a result of popular myths about money and wealth, many are unaware of very expensive mistakes they are making today, even those with a well-meaning advisor."

For example, Stone says, running afoul of IRS retirement account rules can cost a bundle. The Wall Street Journal reported that "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful." The IRS levied over half a billion dollars in fines in just a two-year period for missed retirement plan withdrawals and contributions that break their rules.

The easy-to-read book is not laden with theory or jargon. Rather it is filled with practical principles and real-world examples. It begins by exposing how and why the financial and investment advisory industry has left many investors confused, along with common misconceptions that the industry and financial media has led them to believe.

It outlines the three major retirement mistakes and includes a very helpful section detailing twelve challenging retirement obstacles. The book concludes with solutions, including an enlightening case study that illustrates concepts outlined in the book.

Another interesting and informative feature of the book is its collection of real-life stories of failure and success sprinkled throughout. The book concludes by showing readers how to take the next step for informed planning of their retirement and wealth goals.

"I am on a mission to help hard working people fully enjoy their money in retirement, then pass it on to their family. That's why I want people to read this book."

About Ken L. Stone, RFC:

Ken L. Stone, RFC, is a well-known Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Retirement Advisor. As the Founder and President of Stone Financial Retirement Planning, he and his team have been helping executives, professionals and business owners enhance and protect their lifestyle and legacy in retirement since 1983.

Ken is a Registered Financial Consultant (RFC), who also holds an accounting degree from Central State University and an Executive Certificate in Certified Financial Planning from Xavier University.

