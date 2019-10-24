One of the Biggest Predictions in the Cannabis Industry May be Conservative

PALM BEACH, Florida, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis has been one of the hottest investment stories of the year thanks to the U.S. Farm Bill, growing acceptance among Americans, news of legalization throughout the U.S., and a sizable push by retailers to stock shelves for demanding consumers. All as millions of people living all over the world look to embrace the medicinal properties of cannabis. Better yet, analysts at Jefferies says the cannabis industry could reach $50 billion by 2029 from $17 billion in 2019. However, that's "probably conservative," they noted, adding that a "realistic upside scenario could be a $130 billion market by 2029. That's opening a wide range of opportunity for companies including Veritas Farms Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM), Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF)(CSE: CWEB), Green Growth Brands Inc.(CSE: GGB)(OTCQB: GGBXF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII)(OTCQX: GTBIF), and Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE: CURA)(OTCQX: CURLF).

Veritas Farms Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) BREAKING NEWS: Veritas Farms Inc. just announced that the Company's shares have reverted back to trading under the symbol " VFRM " and that the Company is undertaking a corporate awareness campaign to raise its profile in the investment community. As the 20 business-day period following the implementation of Veritas Farms one-for-four reverse split has ended, the Company's trading symbol has reverted back to VFRM from VFRMD, from VFRMD in connection with applicable rules and regulations. As previously announced, the Company undertook the reverse stock split in order to improve its capitalization and position Veritas Farms common stock for an eventual uplisting to a national securities exchange. In coordination with the transition to normal trading operations under the Company's established VFRM symbol, the Company has plans to undertake a corporate awareness campaign to raise its profile in both the U.S. domestic investment community. In this regard, the Company has engaged Winning Media, LLC to provide Veritas Farms with a breadth of targeted digital media and corporate brand recognition initiatives.

Winning Media, LLC, based in Houston, Texas, with a reach concentrated in the domestic United States market specialize in the use of digital distribution and corporate branding services to enhance corporate visibility and retail investor awareness and will handle specific functions of digital distribution of articles relating to the Company. CEO and co-founder Alexander Salgado commented "The normalization of trading after a successful reverse split under our VFRM symbol combined with the onboarding of Winning Media, LLC reflects our strategy to enhance our corporate brand visibility to investors."

Other cannabis-related developments from around the markets include:

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (CSE:CWEB.CN)(OTCQX:CWBHF) and Nielsen just announced an analytic relationship between the world's leading CBD brand with the world's leading market intelligence company. Together, Nielsen and Charlotte's Web will help guide the U.S. retail market for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies through the evolution of the CBD space. Mirroring the changing tide happening across the U.S. retail and CPG industry, this new relationship marks an open and symbiotic relationship that is forming between the emerging CBD industry and the U.S. retail and manufacturing community. Charlotte's Web is an industry pioneer and the market leader of hemp-CBD extract products. Leveraging its deep product knowledge and category vision, this new relationship will provide unprecedented visibility into market-leading trends, highlighting segments, brands and products that are resonating with consumers in the CBD market. This alliance will also provide insight into consumer attitudes, product preferences, use occasions and future intent tied to consumer interaction points within CPG categories which will help establish Charlotte's Web as thought leaders and category captains of the hemp CBD category. Collectively, this powerful suite of information will enable U.S. CPG manufacturers and retailers to more easily measure and predict the impact of hemp CBD on the CPG industry and strategize accordingly. The announcement with Charlotte's Web comes as Nielsen steadily develops a full suite of cannabis measurement capabilities, inclusive of strategic alliances such as the one with Headset, the leading data and analytics service provider measuring and analyzing the legal Cannabis dispensary channel.

Green Growth Brands Inc. (CSE: GGB)(OTCQB: GGBXF) just announced that it has opened its 150th Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy CBD mall-based shop. The first Seventh Sense shop opened in early February. GGB will provide a sales update on the performance of Seventh Sense® shops and eCommerce on its earnings call for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 ended June 30. The call will occur on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. In the interim, the Company would like to share a progress update on the expansion of Seventh Sense.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII)(OTCQX: GTBIF) announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 5:00 pm ET following the release of its third quarter 2019 financial results after market close. The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-273-8145 (Toll-Free) or 647-689-5400 (International) with conference ID: 7085899. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of GTI's website.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE: CURA)(OTCQX: CURLF) announced that on Friday, September 27, 2019 Executive Chairman Boris Jordan purchased 100,000 shares of Curaleaf stock on the open market at an average price of $8.21 per share. Executive Chairman Boris Jordan commented, "This is an exciting time for Curaleaf and our industry, and I have never been more confident in our future. Curaleaf is well positioned for long-term growth and profitability. Our industry is on the brink of tremendous growth, especially as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are recognizing the need to advance regulation like the SAFE Banking Act. Curaleaf is in the best position to lead this industry and create value for shareholders for the long-term."

FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

