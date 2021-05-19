One Of The Largest Private Collections Of Frida Kahlo's Artwork Comes To Cleve Carney Musuem Of Art

The 26-piece collection, on loan from the Museo Dolores Olmedo, features an array of oil paintings and works on paper spanning the life of Kahlo, a Mexican artist foundational to the 20 th century art historical canon. Best known for self-portraits highlighting themes of identity, politics, sexuality and death, Kahlo channeled her personal struggles into her art and became an iconic figure and symbol of female empowerment, individual courage and Mexican pride.

The exhibition includes pivotal pieces created throughout the artist's life, including 19 oil paintings, representing over one-tenth of the total number of Kahlo paintings in existence. Works from Kahlo's life follow a period when the artist was bedridden for months after surviving a life-altering bus accident at age 18 and span her lifetime, concluding with a work completed the year of her death.

The arts center will be transformed into over 10,000 sq ft. of exhibition space featuring a multimedia timeline with replicas of notable objects from Kahlo's life, over 100 photographic images, original replica dresses, a Frida Kahlo-inspired garden and a children's area.

Glen Ellyn is 25 miles west of Chicago offers ample free parking is accessible by train. Visitors can extend their experience by exploring the surrounding communities, which feature Kahlo-inspired community artwork and murals, floral displays, gifts, culinary experiences and more. To plan a trip, visit DiscoverDuPage.com, GlenEllyn.org or DowntownWheaton.com.

Frida Kahlo: Timeless will be on view at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell Blvd., June 5 –Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday through Wednesday and 10 a.m.–10 p.m. Thursday. The exhibition is presented by Bank of America and made possible by the support of Ball Horticultural Company, Wight & Company, Nicor, AeroMexico, The National Endowment for the Arts, DuPage Foundation Illinois Office of Tourism and the College of DuPage Foundation.

For tickets or more information, visit Frida2021.org or call 630.942.4000.

For More Information, Click Here

For Images, Click Here

SOURCE Carol Fox & Assoc Inc

Related Links

www.carolfoxassociates.com

