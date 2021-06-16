One Of The Most Anticipated Launches In Expedition Cruising Is Set For July 2021

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions has announced the long-awaited inaugural voyage of the world's most advanced polar expedition ship, National Geographic Endurance . The 126-guest state-of-the-art expedition vessel will make her maiden voyage on July 21, 2021 from Reykjavik, Iceland.

The first new polar build in the line's history, the ship was named to honor legendary explorer Ernest Shackleton, and embodies every innovation and concept Lindblad has developed in over 50+ years of pioneering expedition travel. Originally set to launch in April 2020, National Geographic Endurance sat out the pandemic in Norway—and is now ready to discover the wilder side of Iceland and Greenland.

The 19-day inaugural voyage, National Geographic Endurance Inaugural: Iceland & Greenland, will begin and end in Reykjavik. Guests will explore Iceland's stunning fjords and thundering waterfalls, tour puffin-studded cliffs and hike stunning landscapes. She will then venture along the ice's edge off the east coast of Greenland, an Arctic "savannah" for polar bears, walruses, and whales. If Greenland's border opens for visitors, she'll make landings and explore ashore. With the highest ice class of any purpose-built passenger vessel—and her ability to go deeper, farther, longer—National Geographic Endurance will enable the adventurous guests on her inaugural voyage unprecedented access to spectacular, pristine Arctic regions that few have ever seen. Rates begin at $22,190 per person based on double occupancy in a category 1 cabin.

Following her inaugural voyage, National Geographic Endurance will embark on two 13-day voyages, Iceland and Greenland: Wild Coasts and Icy Shores. Set for departures on August 7 and August 18, guests will discover Iceland's pristine fjords, the rich biodiversity of the remote Westfjords, soak in geothermal hot springs, and hike over cooled lava fields. She will then follow the edge of Greenland's seasonal sea ice in search of extraordinary wildlife, with a flexible agenda to make the best use of time. Rates begin at $13,350 based on double occupancy in a category 1 cabin.

Guests on both itineraries will have the opportunity to hike to the erupting Fagradalsfjall Volcano in the region of Geldingadalur. Offered as an optional and complimentary excursion, the approximately three-hour adventure will culminate with a stunning view of Iceland's erupting volcano.

Onboard, guests will revel in National Geographic Endurance's superb amenities; take in the ship-wide polar art exhibit, CHANGE, curated by artist Zaria Forman; relax after a jacuzzi dip or sleep under the stars in the top deck igloos; survey spectacular surroundings in the glass walled yoga studio or gym, and hang out on the expansive bridge with the navigation team.

SOURCE Lindblad Expeditions