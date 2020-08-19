One Of The World's Fastest Mask Production Lines Launches In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based WYZ Medical Supplies™ (https://www.wyzmedical.com) today announced it has launched one of the world's fastest mask manufacturing production lines with the goal of reducing United States dependence on imported masks for both medical and non-medical use. Headquartered in College Station, Texas, WYZ Medical Supplies' ability to produce high-quality, affordable, American-made, protective masks is the result of its unique manufacturing and design capabilities and effective supply chain management. The company can produce up to 1,000 masks per minute, nearly 10 times faster than traditional mask production lines. (https://youtu.be/G1EGRWkouqc)

WYZ Medical Supplies' initial product line features high-quality, affordable, non-medical masks, ideal for a wide variety of uses, including helping reduce disease transmission, including COVID-19. Medical-grade masks are expected to be available by the end of the year.

By combining world-class production with innovative supply chain capabilities, WYZ Medical Supplies believes it is positioned to meet US demand for masks with outstanding products that are price competitive with any country in the world.

WYZ Medical Supplies' line of affordable, high-quality masks is focused on safety, comfort and breathability. The masks utilize "meltblown" fabric – a process typically used in medical and surgical masks – providing outstanding filtration and breathability. The new masks include:

Meltblown fabric, providing viral filtration that meets or exceeds FDA requirements for surgical masks

One-of-a-kind, stretchable, laminate ear loops for all-day comfort

3-layer fabric design for improved breathability

Soft, hypoallergenic fabric that is easy to wear for extended periods

Anti-fog nose clips for improved fit

Available immediately, the launch prices for the masks are $10.00 for a box of 25 and $15.00 for a box of 50 at buy.wyzmedical.com. (https://buy.wyzmedical.com) Wholesale discounts are available for larger orders.

"Today, there is a tremendous need for access to high-quality, affordable masks in Texas and around the US," said Dean Kline, spokesperson for WYZ Medical Supplies. "We are committed to providing safe, comfortable, affordable masks for individuals, schools, universities, companies and government agencies. Our breakthrough manufacturing processes and effective supply chain management position us to achieve this important goal while offering extremely aggressive pricing."

About WYZ Medical Supplies, LLC

Headquartered in College Station, Texas, WYZ Medical Supplies LLC's mission is to provide customers with high-quality, affordable, American-made masks and medical supplies. By combining world-class production with innovative supply chain capabilities, the company is positioned to be price competitive with any country in the world. For more information or to order product, visit https://buy.wyzmedical.com or follow the company on social media at www.facebook.com/wyzmedical or www.twitter.com/wyzmedical.

