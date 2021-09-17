One Park Financial, a Fund Street Technologies Brand, Wins Bronze Stevie® Award 3 Years in a Row

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to their outstanding customer service, fun workplace environment, and strong company culture, One Park Financial was distinguished as a "Company of the Year" in the Financial Services category by the American Business Awards for a third time this 2021.



The Stevie® Award is one of the world's leading business acknowledgments created to honor and display the accomplishments and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. This year 3,800 participating companies were judged by more than 250 professionals worldwide.



"An awesome alternate source of working capital for entrepreneurs. One Park Financial is offering a service that truly is a game-changer for those in need of funds to further their business," is just some of the outstanding feedback that this leader of financing for small businesses nationwide has received from judges this 2021.



"We are fully committed to providing small business owners with knowledge about financial management and organization. That's why we offer personalized customer service and educational resources in both English and Spanish nationwide. Our goal is to empower small business owners to make well-rounded decisions and grow," said John Lie-Nielsen, Fund Street Technologies' CEO Chief Executive Officer.



One Park Financial also strives to provide Grovies (name used for their employees) with a great place to work. Every quarter a winner for the "Dream Weaver Program" is announced. In this internal culture program Grovies submit a "dream" and One Park Financial provides all the resources needed to make it a reality. They also run plenty of internal company awards like the annual "Founders Award".



About Fund Street Technologies LLC:

Fund Street Technologies LLC "FST" is a technology-driven small business financing company. With over a decade of experience in technology and financing, FST developed in-house systems and joined forces with the best in-class technology partners to develop their three core platforms: Eagle-FST, Skynet-FST, and Apex-FST. Fund Street Technologies is committed to making financing equally accessible to all small business owners nationwide. For more information, visit fundstreet.tech.



About One Park Financial LLC:

One Park Financial LLC, Fund Street Technologies' subsidiary established in 2010, is a leading provider of financing for small businesses nationwide. Founded by entrepreneurs, One Park Financials' mission is to make working capital easily and equally accessible to all small business owners nationwide. We facilitate the process of acquiring business funding by providing a superior user experience online and a "concierge" approach to customer service.



One Park Financial is headquartered in Miami, Florida with a presence in Houston and Dallas, Texas. For more information, you can visit oneparkfinancial.com.



