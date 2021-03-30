One Park Financial, a Fund Street Technologies Brand, wins Bronze Stevie® Award for the 2nd Time in a Row

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fund Street Technologies is happy to announce their 2020 Bronze Stevie® Award for the category "Company of the Year - Financial Services". This is the second consecutive year that Fund Street Technologies is honored with this great achievement for providing excellent customer service, generating a great workplace environment and keeping their company culture solid throughout the years.



The Stevie® Award is one of the world's leading business acknowledgments. Presented on behalf of The American Business Awards, it was created to honor and display the accomplishments and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.



Fund Street Technologies has developed a winning formula when it comes to creating innovative processes that connect entrepreneurs who find it difficult to qualify for traditional bank loans, with alternative funding sources. Additionally, they work to be at the forefront when it comes to keeping their team members engaged, satisfied, and their company culture strong.



"We provide personalized customer service and most importantly, a bilingual team ready to eliminate the barriers that block small business owners from accessing to essential funds. Our team works hard to assist entrepreneurs during these unprecedented times. And I'm happy to know that this differentiating factor was recognized in our 2019 and 2020 Stevie Award," says Ben McCrery, President of Fund Street Technologies.



"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," says Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.



About Fund Street Technologies LLC:



Fund Street Technologies LLC "FST" is a technology-driven small business financing company. With over a decade of experience in technology and financing, FST developed in-house systems and joined forces with best in-class technology partners to develop their three core platforms: Eagle-FST, Skynet-FST, and Apex-FST. Fund Street Technologies is committed to make financing equally accessible to all small business owners nationwide. For more information, visit fundstreet.tech.



About One Park Financial LLC:



One Park Financial LLC, Fund Street Technologies subsidiary established in 2010, is a leading provider of financing for small businesses nationwide. Founded by entrepreneurs, One Park Financial's mission is to make working capital easily and equally accessible to all small business owners nationwide. We facilitate the process of acquiring business funding by providing a superior user experience online and a "concierge" approach to customer service.



One Park Financial is headquartered in Miami, Florida with a presence in Houston and Dallas, Texas. For more information, you can visit oneparkfinancial.com.



