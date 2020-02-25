One Park Financial Celebrates "Grovie Wellness Day"

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-paced, success-driven companies rarely tell their employees to slow down, relax and take care of themselves. But One Park Financial, a Miami-based finance and technology firm and small business funding facilitator, is different.

Known as "Grovies," employees of the company have multiple opportunities to participate in wellness activities ranging from fitness challenges and sports events, as well as chances to simply take a break and reboot.

For "Grovie Wellness Day," on February 20th, One Park Financial partnered with The Active Workplace and EVOS to offer in-office massages from a licensed massage therapist and a nutritious (and delicious!) lunch to each Grovie.

Lunch was catered by EVOS, a "healthier fast food" restaurant chain. Massage was provided by The Active Workplace.

"The Active Workplace is excited to be part of One Park Financial's Grovie Wellness Day! We strive to provide amazing health and wellness perks to our clients and their hard-working employees. Everyone needs some time to de-stress and focus on their well-being and what a better, more convenient way than to enjoy massages onsite!" said Jessica Arber, founder and CEO of the Active Workplace LLC.

"Huge thanks to The Active Workplace and EVOS for helping us make Grovie Wellness Day a huge success," says One Park Financial's CEO John Lie-Nielsen. "I could talk about the strategic benefits of wellness programs, but the bottom-line is that getting a great massage and lunch is fun – and our company culture is all about winning and having a great time doing it."

One Park Financial has been honored with numerous awards for its customer-centric achievements, culture and employee satisfaction, including multiple wins for "Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation" and Entrepreneur magazine's Entrepreneur360™ List of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America."

One Park Financial has also been named multiple times as a Sun-Sentinel "Top Workplace", a Florida Trend "Best Companies to Work For," and earned a "Company of the Year - Financial Services" Stevie Award. To learn more about One Park Financial, visit www.oneparkfinancial.com.

About One Park Financial

One Park Financial is a Miami fintech company helping small business owners find funding and financial expertise. Founded by entrepreneurs, we understand the challenges associated with small business loans and the need for quick, hassle-free access to working capital. One Park Financial constantly strives to make the funding process easy for their clients by acting as their advocate during the entire funding process. One Park Financial has helped thousands of small and mid-sized businesses to get funded via our streamlined approval process, and network of over 20 alternative small business funding sources.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12811947

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE One Park Financial

Related Links

https://www.oneparkfinancial.com

