One Park Financial Helps Santa Deliver Smiles Supporting Nicklaus Children's Hospital's "Spread Joy" Toy Drive

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Park Financial, a Miami-based financial technology firm and small business funding facilitator, helped bring a little holiday happiness to children at the Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Hospitals nationwide often depend on holiday generosity to help supply their patients with gifts and a little joy. In an effort to help the patients and their families spending the holidays in the hospital, One Park Financial collected toys for Nicklaus Children's Hospital's Spread Joy Toy Drive.

"The toy drive is an event we're proud to support," says One Park Financial's CEO John Lie-Nielsen. "It's great to be able to help Nicklaus Children's Hospital make their patients' lives a little brighter during this special time of year."

One Park Financial partnered with other local businesses including Sony Latin Music, MCA Academy, Marca Miami, and Virgin Hotels to collect toys for kids ranging in age from infants to teenagers. Collectively, we were able to gather over 300 toys and happily delivered them to Nicklaus Children's Hospital just before Christmas.

This holiday season marks the third time that One Park Financial participated in the Spread Joy Toy Drive, along with other events to benefit Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children. Lie-Nielsen also sits on the Nicklaus Children's Hospital Board of Directors, chairs its marketing committee and sits on the finance subcommittee.

"Partnerships like the one with One Park Financial allow members of the community an opportunity to give back to the patients at Nicklaus Children's Hospital," said Michelle Boggs, President of Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation.

One Park Financial encourages employees to work with the local community in whatever ways they choose to contribute. As a company, we host community events and collect donations year-round for both the United Way and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

To learn more or donate to the Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation, visit https://www.mchf.org/gb-donate.

To learn more about One Park Financial, visit www.oneparkfinancial.com.

Media Contact



info@oneparkfinancial.com (888) 327-5971



Twitter: @1parkfinancial



Facebook: www.facebook.com/oneparkfinancial

About One Park Financial



One Park Financial is a Miami fintech company for small business owners seeking funding and financial expertise. Founded by entrepreneurs, we understand the challenges associated with small business loans and the need for quick, hassle-free access to working capital. One Park Financial constantly strives to make the funding process easy for their clients by acting as their advocate during the entire funding process. We have helped thousands of small and mid-sized businesses to get funded via our streamlined approval process, and network of over 20 alternative small business-friendly funding sources.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12805087

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE One Park Financial

Related Links

http://www.oneparkfinancial.com

