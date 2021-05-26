One River Digital Asset Management welcomes Courtney Simmons Elwood and Harold Ford, Jr. to its Academic and Regulatory Advisory Council

GREENWICH, Conn., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One River Digital Asset Management (together with its parent, One River Asset Management) announced the addition of two new members to the firm's Academic and Regulatory Advisory Council: Courtney Simmons Elwood and Harold Ford, Jr. They will join Jay Clayton, former Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Kevin Hassett, former Chairman of the White House's Council of Economic Advisers, and Jon Orszag, former Economic Policy Advisor on President Clinton's National Economic Council.

Ms. Elwood served as General Counsel of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency from June 2017 to January 2021. From 2001 to 2007, she held a number of senior positions in the federal government, including as Associate Counsel to the President, Deputy Counsel to the Vice President, and Deputy Chief of Staff and Counselor to the Attorney General. Before and after that stint in the government, Courtney was a partner at the law firm Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick, PLLC. She joined the firm in 1996, after clerking for Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist on the Supreme Court of the United States and for Judge J. Michael Luttig on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. Courtney is a graduate of Yale Law School and a summa cum laude graduate of Washington and Lee University. She has served as a member of the D.C. Circuit's Advisory Committee on Procedures and a member of the Yale Law School Association Executive Committee.

Mr. Ford joins One River's advisory council having served five terms as a Tennessee Congressman from 1997-2007. He is currently a Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President of PNC Bank's Corporate and Institutional Banking business. In addition, Mr. Ford is Chairman and CEO of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital Corporation (NYSE: EPWR) - a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with the unique, purpose-driven mission of acquiring a diversity led business or a business focused on promoting economic and societal inclusion. Ford has spent more than 10 years in investment banking at both Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley. He is a graduate of both the University of Michigan Law School and the University of Pennsylvania.

"Recognizing that the case for digital assets and, more broadly, the digitization of our financial system will require dialogue among the industry, regulators and governments around the globe, One River set out to build an Advisory Council with a diversity and depth of expertise commensurate with that challenge. With the addition of Harold and Courtney, we have enhanced our depth and breadth of experience, including in the areas of national security, financial services regulation, and the legislative process," said Eric Peters, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Founder of One River Asset Management.

"We are thrilled to be working with Eric, Jay, and the other members of the Advisory Council," said Mr. Ford and Ms. Elwood in a joint statement. "The digitization of the global financial system holds enormous promise and has far-reaching implications. We were impressed by One River's aim to hear a variety of viewpoints on cryptocurrencies and the blockchain and to provide best-in-class services in this dynamic environment."

"The One River Academic and Regulatory Advisory Council is strengthened greatly by the addition of Courtney and Harold. Each is a proven advisor in areas of transition, and I look forward to working with them, Jon and Kevin to further One River's participation in the digitization of our financial ecosystem, taking into account matters of national and international policy and regulation," said Mr. Clayton.

One River Digital Asset Management is a leading asset manager in the emerging digital asset industry, with investment funds and bespoke strategies built to meet the unique needs of its institutional clients around the globe. The firm is a subsidiary of One River Asset Management, an innovative investment manager dedicated to delivering high-conviction absolute-return strategies that seeks to help its clients build superior portfolios. It sees the world in a period of major economic, policy and political transition, with the investment landscape shifting in ways that will make the coming decade look profoundly different from the past decade. Its strategies are built to profit from this dynamic environment while providing strong diversification benefits to traditional investment portfolios. Each is developed and managed by its diverse team of investment professionals with deep expertise in volatility, macro, inflation, digital asset and systematic trading/investing. One River manages over $2.5bln in institutional assets. The firm is headquartered in Greenwich, CT and was founded in 2013.

