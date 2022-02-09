One Signal launches new trading tool which helps investors make smarter trading decisions every day

VIENNA, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by an investment pioneer, One Signal, based on a decade of research and application, provides trading signals with a distinctive and unprecedented approach to help investors make smarter trading decisions.

With daily long or short signals about the future development of the US stock market, One Signal's mission is to simplify everyday decision-making and help traders generate returns consistently and effortlessly. The system has been used by the CEO and Founder Ara Yalmanian for over 10 years and is now available to the wider market.

The company states that One Signal is the perfect trading tool for individuals lacking time to conduct thorough stock market research or seeking simple and straightforward information and need an automated unchanged daily trading procedure.

"I started developing One Signal 20 years ago, after realizing that my trading decisions were predominantly based on emotions. Initially, One Signal was designed for my personal use. However, I want to make investing easier and more accessible to retail investors, as well as professionals." Says Ara Yalmanian, CEO, Co-Founder, and Developer of One Signal.

One Signal has a distinct approach compared to other trading signal providers, as it is purely built on sentiment indicators, such as the Volatility Index (VIX), Sentiment surveys (AAII/NAAIM) or the Put/Call ratio. The company provides the shortest and most concise sentiment analysis worldwide.

One Signal's delivery happens via email every day. The company offers two subscriptions: One Signal Xpress and One Signal Xpert, this way, subscribers can decide when to receive their signals. One Signal Xpress returned 26.5% on average per year between 2005 and 2020, compared to 40.5% for One Signal Xpert. Traders can also subscribe to One Signal's free trial.

The company plans to develop a robo-advisor in the near future, to expand its signal offering and automate daily trades.

One Signal provides daily long or short trading signals based on the US stock market. These signals are based sentiment indicators and indicate in which direction the stock market is likely to move.

