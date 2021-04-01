One Single Person's Generosity Can Save So Many Lives - Brenda E. Cortez Publishes an Anthology of Hope Just in Time for National Donate Life Month: 'Because of Organ Donation: A Collection of Inspiring Stories Celebrating the Gift of Life'

MILWAUKEE, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and organ donor Brenda E. Cortez announced the upcoming release of a collection of organ-donation stories celebrating life, hope, kindness, despair, and healing from transplant recipients, living donors, and donor families. With stories ranging from Cortez's own kidney donation to the death and subsequent organ donation by Joey Gase's mother, "Because of Organ Donation" shines an important light on the continuing importance of becoming a donor – humanizing the people involved with poignant tales of survival. "Because of Organ Donation" is scheduled for release April 23, with preordering now available online.

Because of Organ Donation book cover Author Brenda E. Cortez with her children's book character Howl the Owl

"The majority of people on the transplant waiting list need a kidney, and almost 20 people die each day in the U.S. alone, while waiting," said Cortez. "These numbers are staggering, especially if you think about it visually. Close your eyes and picture your favorite football or baseball stadium with every seat full – an absolute sea of people – and know that every single one of them is waiting on an organ to save their lives. In fact, some stadiums are too small to seat every person still waiting. This book contains some of the stories of those who no longer have to wait, because they've been given a second chance at life."

Cortez has authored nine children's books, including "My Mom is Having Surgery: A Kidney Story," and the "Howl the Owl®" children's book series. Howl is an acronym for "Help Others With Love" and his stories focus on kindness, helping others, and organ donation. Part of the proceeds from each of Cortez's books goes to support Donate Life America.

"Because of Organ Donation" is published by organ recipient, Mike Nicloy, of Nico 11 Publishing & Design, with a cover designed by living donor and contributor, Paul Osterholm, while the foreword was written by Bill Ryan, who also has a personal connection as a donor family. His daughter Michelle died in a car accident at the age of 18, and her heart, liver, kidneys and tissue were generously donated. Transplant Life Foundation is an advocacy nonprofit for those in the donation and transplantation world: recipients, living donors, donor families, individuals on the waiting list, caregivers, transplant professionals and supporters.

Learn more about "Howl the Owl®" and "Because of Organ Donation" by going online. Or follow Brenda E. Cortez on social media: Facebook, Instagram.

Media Contact:

Brenda Cortez

1-414-519-9463

[email protected]

SOURCE Brenda Cortez