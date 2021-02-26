ONE Sotheby's International Realty Celebrates Top Agents

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Sotheby's International Realty, the premier luxury real estate firm for Florida's East Coast, honored the brokerage's global network of agents who together achieved record success in 2020. The powerhouse brokerage marked a banner year – with an increase of more than 20% in sales volume year over year in markets spanning from Miami and Key Biscayne to Vero Beach and Cocoa Village.

"Our ONE family continues to deeply impress and inspire me, and I am thrilled to celebrate their accomplishments," said Mayi de la Vega, Founder & CEO of ONE Sotheby's International Realty. "Despite the challenges faced in 2020, our incredible team adapted, pushed boundaries and persevered for a remarkable year."

ONE Sotheby's International Realty's footprint continues to grow, with multiple acquisitions including Decorus Real Estate, Worldwide Group and Sea Turtle Real Estate. With a tradition of innovation, the brand also launched an award-winning website and new technology that empowered its expert agents to seamlessly serve their clients.

"We are proud to close out another tremendous year thanks to the dedication and exceptional talents of our team," said Daniel de la Vega, President of ONE Sotheby's International Realty. "Our agents are truly the backbone of the brand and we look forward to continued growth and success – while continuing to deliver a superior level of excellence year after year."

TOP PRODUCERS

Michael Martinez (#1) took home the title as ONE Sotheby's International Realty's top producer in 2020, with over $130 Million in sales volume and numerous record-breaking deals in Pinecrest and South Miami, followed by Dennis Carvajal (#2), Dave Settgast (#3), Sandra Tagliamonte (#4), Jorge Uribe (#5), Elena Bluntzer (#6), Susan Rindley (#7), Ralph Arias (#8), Jessica Adams (#9), and Jill Penman (#10).

Leading the top producing teams are The Abaunza Group (#1), The Reynolds Team (#2), The Waterfront Team (#3), The Coto Group (#4), The Baum Team (#5), The Chad Bishop Group (#6), Brigitte Lina Group (#7), and Duek Lara Group (#8).

Earning the top spots for small teams are Nestler Poletto Team (#1), The Kleer & Garcia-Diaz Team (#2), The Long and Smith Team (#3), The Thorpe Team (#4), Fisher & Aluma Team (#5), Joe & Jim Team (#6), ADLV Luxury Group (#7) Anna Sherrill Team (#8)., The Team (#9), and The Lewis Team (#10).

The Susan Gale Group was awarded the No. 1 spot in commercial sales followed by Manny Chamizo III. Anna Sherrill won the top spot in the development division and the top producing new recruits were Eddy Martinez and Roland Ortiz with the Worldwide Group followed by Karen Elmir with The Elmir Group, the Rose Harris Group, Celia Mussman & Esther Peart, and Sebastian Acosta.





See the full list here

About ONE Sotheby's International Realty

ONE Sotheby's International Realty is the premier source for luxury real estate and development opportunities along Florida's East Coast, with 19 offices spanning from Miami and Key Biscayne to Vero Beach and Cocoa Village. Since its inception in 2008, ONE Sotheby's International Realty has recruited nearly 1,000 of the world's most passionate and well-connected agents. For more than 250 years, the Sotheby's name has exemplified the promise of a life well lived, and ONE Sotheby's International Realty's direct affiliation with Sotheby's and Sotheby's International Realty has offered the company unparalleled, global reach – an attribute sellers reap the full benefit of as their homes receive prime exposure to a network of more than 24,000 associates in more than 75 countries and territories with more than 1000 offices.

The firm's development sales division represents some of the most successful and prestigious condo developments along the coast with a total inventory of over $3.5 billion. Offering committed professionals, backed by a global brand with a heritage of unsurpassed quality, value and trust, ONE Sotheby's International Realty is dedicated to giving extraordinary lives a home to thrive.

For more information about the Florida East Coast market or about working with ONE Sotheby's International Realty, please visit www.onesothebysrealty.com.

SOURCE ONE Sotheby’s International Realty