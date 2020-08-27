ONE Sotheby's International Realty Welcomes Prominent Sunny Isles Brokerage Decorus Realty to their Company

MIAMI, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Sotheby's International Realty, Florida's East Coast leading luxury real estate brokerage, announced the acquisition of full-service real estate firm Decorus Realty. This marks the firm's fourth merger in the last six months and solidifies ONE Sotheby's International Realty's position as the premier source for luxury real estate in the region. Led by industry veterans David Koster and Gabriel Markovich, Decorus Realty has a strong presence in residential real estate, especially condominiums and new developments, which will further strengthen ONE Sotheby's International Realty's presence in that market.

"Decorus grew a strong position in South Florida, and alongside David and Gabriel, I look forward to helping this talented group of agents expand their reach and grow their business as part of ONE," said Daniel de la Vega, president of ONE Sotheby's International Realty. ONE's recently appointed Chief Sales Officer, Seth Kaufman, sees this as an industry-changing step for the benefit of the agent: "This is about collaborating and joining forces to help these agents grow. David and Gabriel, both members of the Master Brokers Forum, bring unparalleled expertise to our company."

As part of ONE Sotheby's International Realty's aggressive growth strategy aimed at attracting leading industry talent, this acquisition will bring onboard all of Decorus's more than 140 agents, making it the largest acquisition for the powerhouse brokerage since 2018.

"These conversations began before the impact of COVID, and seeing how ONE Sotheby's International Realty has been navigating these waters by expanding while other large brokerages contracted, solidified that this was the right strategic move for our business and our agents," said David Koster, Co-Managing Partner at Decorus.

Based in Sunny Isles, Decorus Realty associates are experts in the area, particularly for their expertise in penthouses. A full-service residential brokerage firm, they bring an impressive $154M portfolio of properties that will be now marketed under the ONE Sotheby's International Realty property distribution platform. Since their formation in 2011, the brokerage has done over $1.5 billion in sales, and recently closed on a record-breaking penthouse at The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Sunny Isles Beach.

"As the largest agency in Sunny Isles, we were approached by other companies but are thrilled to have chosen ONE Sotheby's International Realty," said Gabriel Markovich, Co-Managing Partner at Decorus "Under their leadership, social platforms, and aggressive marketing tactics, we intend to rapidly grow our developmental side of the business, focusing on projects such as our new luxury development, VIDA at The Point in Aventura."

ONE Sotheby's International Realty continues to expand along Florida's East Coast as the leading real estate brokerage and voice for luxury buyers and sellers. Last November, the brand acquired Treasure Coast Sotheby's International Realty, marking the firm's entrance into the Central Florida market. This year, the leading luxury brokerage is expected to continue its expansion and growth, with acquisitions along Florida's East Coast including the recent mergers of Sea Turtle Real Estate in Vero Beach and Worldwide Properties in South Beach.

ONE Sotheby's International Realty is Florida's premier source for luxury real estate and development opportunities with 20 offices spanning from Miami and Key Biscayne to Vero Beach and Cocoa Beach. Since its inception in 2008, ONE Sotheby's International Realty has recruited more than 950 of the world's most passionate and well-connected agents. For more than 250 years, the Sotheby's name has exemplified the promise of a life well lived, and ONE Sotheby's International Realty's direct affiliation with Sotheby's and Sotheby's International Realty has offered the company unparalleled, global reach – an attribute sellers reap the full benefit of as their homes receive prime exposure to a network of more than 23,000 associates in more than 70 countries and territories with more than 1,000 offices.

In addition to its luxury brokerage division, the firm also boasts a development sales division representing some of Florida's most successful and prestigious condo developments with a total inventory of over $3.1 billion. Offering committed professionals, backed by a global brand with a heritage of unsurpassed quality, value and trust, ONE Sotheby's International Realty is dedicated to giving extraordinary lives a home to thrive.

