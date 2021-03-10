One Source Provider Relocates World Headquarters to Dearborn, MI

DEARBORN, Mich., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Source Provider has been one of the country's leading Direct Marketing agencies since its inception in 2011. They have recently acquired a 35,000 square foot building in heart of downtown Dearborn, MI to accommodate their recent expansion into health care, sports and entertainment industries.

Over the course of 10 years, OSP has represented numerous Fortune 100 companies including AT&T, Direct Energy, Sprint, Xfinity & have based their business practice on integrity, innovation and world class customer service. Given their drive for outside of the box business development & innovation, OSP has recently launched Vibra Health Laboratories (VHL) and OSP Sports & Entertainment.

Their full service health care laboratory, VHL, based in Troy, Michigan formed in August of 2018, and partnered with Vibra Healthcare to serve the local and regional community. Since the global pandemic, VHL has innovated a state of the art COVID Testing facility, accredited by COLA and CLIA, that administers over 60,000 COVID tests monthly for clinics & hospitals across the United States.

The inception of OSP Sports & Entertainment in 2020, stemmed from the company's vast interest in the sports world and primarily Boxing and MMA. The firm currently represents some of the biggest names in sports including Roy Jones Jr, Badou Jack, Jacob "Stitch" Duran, Floyd Mayweather Sr, Jeff Mayweather, Viddal Riley, the Mayweather Boxing Channel and several others. OSP Sports & Entertainment is planning to launch several events in the near future both domestically as well as internationally.

The launch of OSP's highly anticipated OSP TV is scheduled for April 2021. The podcast will be hosted on several platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, and several others showcasing the most up to date business, educational and entertainment content with celebrity guest appearances on each show. The shows will air from the customized, state of the art studio in their new Dearborn location and be broadcast to over 175 countries across the globe.

"My vision from the beginning was to continuously evolve our business and create opportunities for all of our affiliates across the globe. As we continued to find success with OSP Marketing, it evolved to VHL, then OSP Sports & Entertainment, and now OSP TV" stated CEO and founder Dean Elali. "I'm proud to house our company in my hometown of Dearborn, Michigan and devoted to remaining community strong."

