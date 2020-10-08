One Space Link Offers Help for Businesses Struggling with COVID-19 Pandemic

One Space Link hopes the trend of screening customers increases because that can help stop the virus on its track and that preventative measures can be taken to minimize its impact. The company hopes their application discourages someone with COVID-19 symptoms from traveling around and unknowingly infecting other people.

According to Dr. Ben Chu, a healthcare provider and co-founder of One Space Link, many people have the tendency to underestimate the seriousness of the pandemic until they or their loved ones are infected with the virus. As a result, local governments have to make tough decisions that severely affect the economy. For example, Honolulu had to shut down its businesses twice after a spike in cases occurred when it tried to re-open the economy. In order for businesses to get back on their feet and for us to get back to our lives, we have to be more aggressive in dealing with this virus.

By using the "check-in" application, businesses and organizations will lend a hand in the fight against COVID-19. Currently, One Space Link offers this service free of charge for religious organizations and at a discount for small businesses. Businesses and organizations can visit www.onespace.link for more information or to sign up. Independently owned restaurants and salons can use the promotional code "50FIGHTCOVID" and religious organizations can use the promotional code "COVIDFREE."

SOURCE One Space Link

