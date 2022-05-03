One-Third of Small Businesses Spent Less Than $10,000 Creating Their Mobile App

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manifest, a Washington DC-based business news website, conducts a survey among 1,003 small business owners and managers and finds that about a third of small businesses (32%) invested less than $10,000 building their mobile app.

Over half of small businesses (52%) said that they spent less than $30,000 and were satisfied with the results their app produced, implying that small businesses can create a quality app without spending enterprise prices.

In annual this report, The Manifest examines how much small businesses invest in app development and which mobile app features are popular in-demand among companies.

2022 Mobile App Trends and New Data

Our team found the following statistics and trends on app development costs:

About a third of small businesses (32%) spend less than $10,000 creating their mobile app.

creating their mobile app. Over half of small businesses (52%) that are satisfied with the performance of their app spent less than $30,000 on development.

on development. One in three apps (34%) with reported quality issues were made for less than $5,000 .

. The most popular features in small business mobile apps are mobile payments (49%), multi-tasking (38%), voice search capabilities (35%), personalization features (35%), social and community components (32%), mCommerce (32%), and location-based services (31%).

The features that were most satisfying to small businesses were wearable device compatibility (92%), voice search (90%), and machine learning (89%).

Gergo Vari is the CEO and founder of recruiting and talent acquisition platform Lensa . Vari sees the value in businesses working to achieve a balance between cost-effectiveness and high-quality functionality when creating an app.

"If a small business wants to compete with larger businesses in terms of features and quality, then it will need to expand its budget," Vari said. "However, if a small business is looking to create a basic app that meets the needs of its customers, it may be able to get by with a smaller budget."

Take a closer look at The Manifest's complete report to learn more about small business mobile app spending.

