One Thousand Women from Across the Globe in Discord Playing Cyber Games--March 23-24, 2022

ASHBURN, Va., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayCyber by Katzcy will bring 1,000 women together, from across the globe, for a 24-hour+ virtual event where they will play a variety of cyber games and learn about careers in cybersecurity. Taking place during Women's History Month, WICKED6 Cyber Games ( https://www.wicked6.com/ ), an annual event for the Women's Society of Cyberjutsu , will take place March 23–24, 2022.

24-Hour+ Virtual Global Event Focused on Increasing the Number of Women in Cybersecurity WICKED6 Esport Athletic Wear Available

"We're so excited to bring WICKED6 to a global audience of women in celebration of Women's History Month," stated Jessica Gulick, CEO of Katzcy. "Increasing the number of women in cybersecurity is both a global challenge and imperative."

"Events like WICKED6 are essential to support women and girls interested in careers in cyber," says Mari Galloway, CEO and founding board member for the Women's Society of Cyberjutsu (WSC). "As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit cybersecurity community dedicated to bringing more women and girls to cyber, we're excited that this year's event is reaching a global audience."

Keynote speaker Ann Johnson, VP of Security, Compliance, & Identity at Microsoft, will kick off WICKED6 on Wednesday, March 23, starting at 4:00 PM ET. The "follow the sun" agenda will provide live programming with region-specific speakers and presentations, allowing for networking in native languages. Speakers include Dr. Amelia Phillips, BAS Program Lead, Cybersecurity & Forensics at Highline College; Deidre Diamond, Founder of CyberSN; Dr. Reem Faraj AlShammari, Head of Gender PMO in the Diversity & Inclusion Council at Kuwait Oil Company; Veronica Ikpa, Information Security Analyst at MainOne; and Bobbie Stempfley, Vice President & Business Unit Security Officer, Dell Technologies. The 24-hour+ event will conclude with a finale beginning on Thursday, March 24, at 4:00 PM ET.

WICKED6 has launched a new apparel line that is available from its official store at https://www.wicked6.com/shop . Jerseys, hoodies, polos, and leggings are available for fans and players to help support the Women's Society of Cyberjutsu.

A variety of cyber games will be provided for all skill levels and include Capture the Flag (CTF) challenges, Attack and Defend, Jeopardy competitions, and more. Prizes will be awarded throughout the event.

WICKED6 is supported by an Advisory Board comprised of cybersecurity industry professionals. Sponsors and partners of the event include SimSpace Corporation , Microsoft , Archon Clothing , OODA Loop, The CyberWire , U.S. Cyber Range of Virginia Tech , Raices Cyber Org , and ICS Village . Sponsorships are available at https://www.wicked6.com/#sponsor .

About Katzcy

Katzcy is a social impact company committed to helping build a diverse and high-performing tech and cybersecurity community through impactful marketing strategies for tech firms and skill-oriented tech competitions for the workforce. As a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Katzcy is dedicated to growth, innovation, and progress. Through our PlayCyber line of business, Katzcy hosts epic life-changing games such as US Cyber Games , MVP Vibe Fest , and more.

About Women's Society of Cyberjutsu

The Women's Society of Cyberjutsu is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that promotes training, mentoring, and more to advance women and girls in cybersecurity careers. The WSC community includes information security professionals, IT professionals, programmers, computer scientists and engineers, as well as women wanting to explore and join the field. Recognizing the importance of encouraging girls to embrace a future in STEM-related professions through its Cyberjutsu Girls Academy, WSC provides a unique hands-on curriculum focused on securing information technology.

Media contact:

Beth Mayhew

[email protected]

703-651-2667

SOURCE Katzcy