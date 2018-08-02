One Trailblazing Southern California College Supports Servicemembers to Transition to the Civilian World

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Over one million men and women currently serve in the U.S. military and there are almost 22 million U.S. Veterans. The federal government has established a variety of educational programs to facilitate opportunities for Servicemembers and Veterans pursuing a higher education degree from an accredited institution. Many of these programs are offered by schools and colleges recognized for their commitment to the military community.

"Coastline College Understands Military Education"

For more than a decade, Coastline College in Southern California has been the recipient of numerous military program-related awards. Through innovation, technology, and education, Coastline has been at the forefront educating Servicemembers and Veterans for almost 40 years and boasts retention and persistence rates approximately 20% higher than typical online community college students in California.

Coastline's 15 Military Site Advisors support students at more than 52 military installations across the nation, and host five National Test Centers (NTC) serving all active-duty military, their families, Veterans, and DoD civilians. The NTCs administer CLEP and DSST exams. Additionally, Coastline awards up to 40 Semester Hours/Credits for military training and experience.

The National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security designated Coastline as a Center of Academic Excellence in Information Assurance and Cyber Defense for Two-Year Colleges (CAE2Y). Cybersecurity professionals can earn an average salary of $116,000, which is nearly three times the national average salary.

Coastline offers 8-week online and 12-week non-Internet dependent distance learning courses in MOS-related majors with certificate, degree, and transfer options for better civilian employment opportunities, and these courses qualify for DoD tuition assistance and VA education benefits.

Coastline was one of the first community colleges to offer distance learning courses and was a visionary in the development of the Mobile PocketEd Program—courses delivered on hand-held devices. PocketEd was originally developed for Coast Guard Members deployed on cutters.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College has been selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious prize for community colleges. For a higher rate of success in transitioning from the military to civilian life, Coastline College should be considered as a leading candidate as Coastline truly understands and respects military training, experience, deployment, and transition.

